Happy Days star is unrecognizable in rare sighting

Former Happy Days actress Winifred Freedman made a rare appearance in Los Angeles this week, and fans of the classic sitcom may have done a double take. Dressed casually and comfortably, the 68-year-old star was seen walking through a parking lot, far removed from the glitz and glam of her 1980s fame. Winifred, best known for her role as Annette, Chachi's cousin, in the beloved series, opted for a low-key look featuring a red and white striped T-shirt, black trousers, and ankle boots. She accessorized with black sunglasses, a patterned crossbody bag, and a gold wristwatch. Her signature curly hair was worn naturally and tousled, giving off a relaxed and down-to-earth vibe.

In the candid photos, Winifred appeared cheerful as she strolled solo, enjoying the sunny day. Though her look has changed over the years, fans of the classic show will no doubt remember her scene-stealing charm.

Her outing comes after the cast reunited over 50 years after the show first hit our screens. Henry Winkler, Anson Williams and Donny Most stopped by the FanX convention in Salt Lake City to meet some of their biggest fans, including a trio of ladies who got in the spirit of the show with their '50s-inspired outfits.

Anson, who played Potsie on the beloved series, shared a snap to Facebook of their interaction, delighting fans with their unexpected reunion.

"So much fun when fans get dressed up for the photo ops. These ladies looked fantastic. The next Happy Days Reunion is Oct 17-19 at the Big Texas Comic Con. Come out and say hello," he wrote in the caption. "How fun! What a special show Happy Days was to many…you guys have lifelong fans," commented one supporter, while another added, "Love that!!!! You guys were such a part of my life."

"Childhood heroes," said another fan, while a fourth chimed in, "Thanks for the wonderful childhood memories!! Back when days were truly 'Happy'!!!" Happy Days aired from 1974 to 1984, and followed the Cunningham family and their teenage son, Richie, along with his bevy of friends. Famed director Ron Howard played Richie, while Henry portrayed the popular greaser Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli and Donny Most played funny guy Ralph Malph.

The series was created by Garry Marshall, and spawned several spinoffs, including Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy and Joanie Loves Chachi.

The cast has reunited several times over the years, including at the 2024 Emmy Awards, when Ron and Henry took to the stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Happy Days. The pair have been close pals for decades, and their on-screen chemistry as best friends was obvious from the beginning.

"We just clicked as acting partners," Ron told People, adding that their friendship was one of the "really great gifts of my adult life". He continued: "When we worked together, there was something that happened out of the blue. We had a shorthand with the script. He went where I went, I went where he went, and it became something else." Henry recalled the devastating moment when he found out that Ron was leaving the show in pursuit of his directing dreams.

"My first thought was, 'I'm going to die now,'" he admitted. "My great acting partner on this show, my good friend, is no longer going to be here. My life is over. And that was in the first two seconds. Then I said, 'Ron, we've talked about this since the beginning. All you want to do is be a director. It's in your DNA. Go and be the best you can be, and I cannot wait to see what you do.'"