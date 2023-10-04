Robson Green - 7 adorable family photos with uncle, nephew and rarely seen girlfriend

It's the best of both worlds for Robson Green whenever he's hosting Weekend Escapes. Not only does he get the chance to introduce viewers to the beauty of his native Northumberland, but the Grantchester star also gets to work with his close family members, whom he ropes into adventures on the show.

Robson's uncle Matheson and nephew Daymon have embarked on a road trip through the north east for the series, and the actor's girlfriend, Zoila, is often on set with the rest of the crew, capturing the sweetest moments on her camera. Keep scrolling to see Robson's most adorable family photos with his loved ones…

Robson Green and his girlfriend Zoila

Robson met his girlfriend Zoila in 2016, following a chance meeting at the gym. While the pair have no plans to marry, they've been living together since April of that year, and they often work together on set. Most of the behind-the-scenes photos from Robson Green's Weekend Escapes are credited to Zoila, who's clearly a keen photographer.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Robson and his girlfriend Zoila

While the couple are extremely private, back in 2019, Zoila made a rare appearance alongside Robson at the ITV Palooza, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The loved up pair held hands throughout the entirety of the event, and Robson couldn't have looked happier.

© Getty Robson and Zoila during the 2022 opening of the Tay Salmon Fishing Season

Like her partner, Zoila loves to go fishing, and last year she and Robson attended the ceremonial Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour, Scotland. They were also joined by the Grantchester star's close friend, Jim Murray.

Robson Green and his uncle Matheson

Robson is extremely close to his uncle Matheson. In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, the 58-year-old revealed that while thor political views differ, "I love him dearly and he's my best friend. He's also the one who taught me to fish – a huge passion of mine."

© BBC Robson took his uncle Matheson to visit Hadrian's wall in an episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

As Robson's "best friend" it's hardly surprising that Matheson has appeared on Weekend Escapes multiple times. On one occasion, the actor took his uncle on a scenic walk to visit Hadrian's wall and the landmark Sycamore Gap tree.

© BBC Robson took his uncle Matheson to learn more about beekeeping

In the same episode, Robson also convinced Matheson to try out beekeeping, and while he may have looked nervous at first, Matheson quickly got into the swing of it.

Robson Green and his nephew Daymon

Robson's not the only celebrity in his family! The star's nephew, Daymon Brittain, is an actor and director with over 200 hours of broadcast credits.

© BBC Robson and his nephew Daymon had each other laughing constantly in an episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

During Daymon's appearance on Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, fans were treated to a glimpse of his close bond with Robson. Like his uncle, Daymon loves to be close to the water, and the pair could barely get through the episode without poking fun at each other. In particular, the duo's visit to a Rothbury butchers shop, had Robson and Daymon chuckling away.

They were also joined by Robson's uncle Matheson in the episode, and indulged in a sing-song round the campfire.

Robson Green and his mum Anne

While she hasn't appeared on Weekend Escapes, Robson maintains a beautiful bond with his mum, Anne, who is living with Alzheimer's. An inspiration to him, in a 2012 interview with Mail Online, Robson referred to his mother as "The most beautiful, charismatic and intelligent woman I have ever come across."

He explained: "Her philosophy is, 'There are a lot of wonderful people in the world and you have to try and meet as many of them as you can.'"

To mark mother's day in 2021, Robson shared a photo from one of his many walks around the countryside with Anne on Instagram. The caption read: "Happy Mother's Day to my kindest and loving teacher and the cheapest therapist I know. Sorry I drove you crazy most of the time mum."