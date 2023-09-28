Grantchester's Robson Green 'devastated' - fans share support

Grantchester star Robson Green is "devastated," following the vandalism of a beloved Northumberland landmark. The actor, who portrays DI Geordie Keating, took to Instagram on Thursday, after discovering that the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been felled.

Famed for appearing in the 1991 adventure film, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, the iconic tree is also featured in the music video for Bryan Adams' (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, as well as being one of the most photographed trees in the UK.

Posting a photo of the irreparably damaged Sycamore, Robson, 53, wrote: "Devastated. The news of the vandalism of this iconic Northumbrian landmark at Sycamore Gap has left everyone stunned and disheartened. This once beautiful tree, known for its sprawling branches and vibrant foliage, now bears the scars of senseless destruction. What was once a source of inspiration and solace has become a painful reminder of the callousness that can reside in people."

© BBC Robson took his uncle Matheson to visit the landmark in an episode of Robson Green's Weekend Escapes

He continued: "The devastation is not only limited to the physical damage inflicted upon the tree. The emotional toll on the people who cherished this natural landmark will be immeasurable. The tree had become a part of our identity, a symbol of our heritage and the enduring spirit of the region."

Sparking a reaction from fans, Robson was inundated with support in the comments. "Well said, sending you the biggest hug," replied one. "Couldn't have put it any better. It's heartbreaking," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "This is terrible news. This is an iconic part of the Hadrian's Wall Walk and so beautiful. I hope whoever did this is caught, it's utterly devastating."

© BBC Robson resides in Hexham, Northumberland

Robson, who resides in Hexham, lives close by to Hadrian's Wall, and in an episode of his hit show, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, the actor even takes his uncle Matheson to visit the Sycamore Gap tree, which he called the "real star of the show."

Following the vandalism, the Northumberland Police have launched an investigation into the incident, with several lines of enquiries currently ongoing.

Releasing a statement, Superintendent Kevin Waring said: "This is an incredibly sad day. The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region. As a Force, we are fully committed to finding out the full circumstances and we will consider every tactic at our disposal in this investigation.

"Anyone found to have been responsible for this damage – which we believe to be a deliberate act of vandalism – can expect to be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. I would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows anything that can assist our investigation to get in touch with us."