Hallmark's Finding Mr. Christmas cast: meet the season 2 contestants, judges, and host

Hallmark's Finding Mr. Christmas returns to our screens tonight, and fans can't wait to learn all about the 10 men vying to be the channel's next star. The reality TV show follows 10 aspiring actors who compete in a series of festive challenges to showcase not only their acting skills, but also their dedication to the Christmas spirit. The first season saw Ezra Moreland take the crown, with the star appearing in the 2024 Countdown to Christmas film Happy Howlidays opposite Jessica Lowndes. The winner of the 2025 season can look forward to starring in their own Christmas film during the festive period.

Series co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Bennett, best known for his starring role in 2004's Mean Girls alongside Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, is also the lovable host of the show. He is now a veteran of the Hallmark channel, having appeared in flicks like Christmas Made to Order, Wedding of a Lifetime, The Christmas House, Christmas on Cherry Lane and The Holiday Sitter.

"Bringing this show to life was such a dream come true," he said in a press release. "There are definitely more stories to be told in season two, and so much more fun to be had. We're really just scratching the surface here."

Jonathan's history with the channel makes him a perfect candidate to host the hit reality show, which will see contestants go head-to-head in everything from skiing challenges to emotional acting scenes. "What I learned from season one is that our hunks are here to have fun and to go for it," he told Forbes.

Learn more about Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas below...

WATCH: Trailer for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas 2026

"So we upped the intensity of our crazy festive face-offs that are Christmas themed. I have them skiing downhill while having to do a scene. I have them hanging 30 feet in the air from a harness while having to do a challenge. I have them just pushing themselves even bigger and bigger and bigger than they did in the first season."

© Getty Images for Hallmark Media Jonathan is the co-creator, executive producer and host of the hit show

Over eight episodes, Jonathan and the show's lead judge, Melissa Peterman, will determine whether these 10 men have what it takes to be Hallmark's newest star. Just like Jonathan, Melissa is no stranger to the screen, having starred in Reba, Happy's Place and Baby Daddy, and hosted Dancing Fools, Bet on Your Baby and The Singing Bee.

© Getty Images Melissa will join Jonathan as a judge in the Hallmark series

Joining them as guest judges will be fellow Hallmark icons like Hunter King, Ashley Williams, Kristoffer Polaha and Alison Sweeney. "We're looking for five factors," Jonathan told TV Fanatic. "Funny, charming, kind, a great sense of humor, and a whole lot of heart." Thankfully, the new cast members seem to possess these traits in abundance.

© Getty Images for Hallmark Media Ezra won the first season of Finding Mr. Christmas in 2024

The season two contestants include: Craig, a New Yorker who works as a model, actor and personal trainer; Logan, a photographer from Ohio; Drake, a model and social media manager hailing from Colorado; Wyoming's own Gabriel, who works as a model; and Angel, a Venezuelan actor, model and bartender.

Also in the running is Rustin, a Californian singer, songwriter and musician; Marcus, a model and actor from Ohio; Jake, a New Yorker and former pro footballer; Robbie from Massachusetts, who works as an acting teacher; and Davey, an actor and model from Nevada. Season two of Finding Mr. Christmas premieres on the Hallmark Channel on October 27 at 8 p.m. ET.