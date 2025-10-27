Netflix's family dynasty drama sounds like a must-watch for The Crown fans

John F Kennedy and his wife, Jackie, met the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip back in 1961

I love a historical drama – and Netflix's collection of historical hits like House of Guinness, The King, The Crown and The Express never fail to impress. Kennedy sounds like the perfect story to explore next, and I can't wait to see how Michael Fassbender leads as the head of the famed family.

Plus, showrunner and executive producer Sam Shaw – who has extensive experience bringing lesser-known periods of history to life in series like Manhattan and Masters of Sex – is sure to treat Kennedy with all the same care and consideration it deserves.