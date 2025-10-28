Why there absolutely has to be a Nobody Wants This Season 3

Warning: spoilers lie ahead for Nobody Wants This season two

It was one of the most anticipated Netflix sequels of the year, and with the second instalment of hit rom-com Nobody Wants This shooting straight to the top of the streamer's charts, it's no wonder fans (myself included) are already clamouring for news of a third season. Originally released in September last year, the ten-episode first season followed the head-over-heels romance between agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and recently single rabbi Noah. In season two, which landed on Netflix on 23 October, we saw the aftermath of that romance, and how Joanne and Noah attempt to navigate their differences while trying to merge their families and friends.

Nobody Wants This is one of my all-time favourite shows, so when the second season landed, it only took me two days to binge the whole thing (no judgements, please). While it retains all the brilliant, witty, sexy magic of season one, the finale – which saw Joanne and Noah on the brink of breakup yet again – left me desperate for more. So, without further ado, here's my official plea to the Netflix powers that be (as well as Kristen Bell and Adam Brody) for why Nobody Wants This absolutely needs a season three.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne Will there be a Nobody Wants This Season 3? You might think a third season is a sure thing, but according to Kristen Bell, it's not quite guaranteed. She told Parade: "You never know if you're gonna be able to shoot because that's way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot." Still, she offered fans a glimmer of hope: "The writer's room is writing it right now. That we know."

© Charley Gallay Simon Tikhman and Erin Foster Meanwhile, the show's creator, Erin Foster, told TheWrap: "Netflix is probably waiting to see what the reaction is to season two, but I'm ready to start writing season three, if they're ready to give me a green light." Given that the show is based on Erin's own relationship with her husband, Simon Tikhman – and that she's expressed hopes for Nobody Wants This to run for five seasons – I'm cautiously optimistic that the story is far from over.

Everything I want to see in Nobody Wants This Season 3

With the writers' room reportedly at work, here's what I'm hoping they'll tackle next – starting with the biggest question of all.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX What will happen to Joanne and Noah? Season two's major tension centred on Joanne's conversion, and on both Noah (Adam Brody) and Joanne (Kristen Bell) misunderstanding where they stood in their interfaith relationship. At Morgan's engagement party, Noah admits he's "out of ideas" and can't move forward without Joanne converting. Heartbroken, Joanne turns to Esther, who helps her realise she's already embraced Judaism in spirit and practice – she just hadn't recognised it yet. In true Nobody Wants This fashion, Noah has his own epiphany, declaring: "None of it matters, you are my soulmate. I don't care if you're Jewish. I don't care if you're not Jewish. I choose you, every time." So, will they finally get their happily-ever-after or will Joanne be using this as another unsuccessful dating story for her podcast? Season three has to tell us.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Will Sasha and Esther get back together? Another huge narrative arc of season two was the breakdown of Esther (Jackie Tohn) and Sasha's (Timothy Simons) marriage after Esther realises she's lost herself. Forever loyal and devoted to his wife, Sasha accepts her decision, but tells Morgan he'll continue to wait for her. But with Morgan's relationship in tatters too, could this leave open a potential romance between Morgan and Sasha for season three? Only time will tell…



© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Will Morgan stay away from Dr Andy? Season two was a rollercoaster for Morgan (Justine Lupe), who ultimately decided she didn't want to marry Dr Andy (Arian Moayed). After discovering Andy had been weaponising her therapy sessions against her, she confessed she'd been trying to keep up with Joanne's relationship all along. Encouraged by her mother Lynn, Morgan finally ended things – for good, we hope.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX More Bina and Ilan! As much as Bina's (Tovah Feldshuh) sunglasses stole the show in episode two, there still wasn't nearly enough of her and her kind-hearted husband, Ilan (Paul Ben-Victor), for my liking. With Joanne on the verge of converting, a third season could give us more of this fan-favourite couple – and explore the merging of families and faiths even further.

Nobody Wants This season one and two are available to watch on Netflix.