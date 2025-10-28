Channel 4 adds 'under the radar' horror film hailed as a 'masterpiece' – just in time for Halloween

There is no better time than Halloween to curl up on the sofa and binge horror movies, and if you're in need of one, then Channel 4 has come to the rescue. The streaming platform has just added Saint Maud to its library, a psychological horror film that stars Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle, and it will remain available for streaming until 22 November. Its synopsis reads: "Maud is a reclusive young nurse whose impressionable demeanour causes her to pursue a pious path of Christian devotion after an obscure trauma. Now charged with the hospice care of Amanda, a retired dancer ravaged by cancer, Maud's fervent faith quickly inspires an obsessive conviction that she must save her ward's soul from eternal damnation, whatever the cost."

The film was first released on 9 October 2020, following a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival the previous year. The project was writer and director Rose Glass' debut film; in 2024, she released her second film, romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding. The film was received well by critics, achieving a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its summary reads: "A brilliantly unsettling blend of body horror and psychological thriller, Saint Maud marks an impressive debut for writer-director Rose Glass."

Fan response

It's not just critics who approve of the film, as horror fans have also been raving about the movie since its release, with many feeling it's an "underrated gem". One said: "Fantastic film, and that ending was divine," while a second added: "Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle are brilliant, very well-done, tense religious horror, great feature debut from Rose Glass. And less than 90 mins!"

WATCH: See trailer for scary horror Saint Maud

A third penned: "What a sad state the movie industry is in when people give garbage, jump scare packed clones like The Conjuring series good reviews and movies like this fly under the radar. Saint Maud is another masterpiece, which like Midsommar or Hereditary, doesn't necessarily scare you with paranormal events but rather features one or more characters that possess an unnerving aura and focuses on that."

A fourth continued: "Totally engrossing psychological horror, with all the elements that perfectly toy with your darkest emotions. As I was watching it, I remembered some important work to do but it's radiancy was such that I just couldn't leave it," while a fifth commented: "The movie does an excellent job at keeping the viewer guessing about what's real and what isn't (up until literally the last moment)."

© A24 Films/Shutterstock Fans hailed the horror as a "hidden gem"

Who stars in Saint Maud?

Morfydd Clark stars as Katie, a nurse who experiences a mental break after losing a patient and renames herself Maud while turning to Christianity. The Welsh actress made her film debut in 2014, appearing in Madame Bovary as Camille. She's since appeared in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Man Who Invented Christmas and 2025's Hamlet, where she played Ophelia. In television, she's best known for her role as Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and she's also been in Dracula and His Dark Materials.

© A24 Films/Shutterstock Jennifer Ehle played a major part in the film

Joining Morfydd is joined by Jennifer Ehle as Amanda, a queer dance teacher who is dying from cancer and whose soul Maud becomes obsessed with saving. Jennifer is an accomplished stage and screen actress, winning two Tonys for her roles in The Real Thing and The Coast of Utopia, and also a BAFTA for 1995's Pride and Prejudice, where she played Elizabeth Bennett. The actress also has credits in the Fifty Shades franchise, The King's Speech and Amazon Prime's Dead Ringers.

The pair are joined by Lily Frazer (Hotel Portofino), who plays Carol, Amanda's partner, Marcus Hutton (Brookside) as Richard, Amanda's ex-husband, and Turlough Convery (Sanditon) as Christian, a man who rapes Maud and later taunts her over her previous lifestyle.