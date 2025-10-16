6-part Scottish drama with Shetland and Blue Lights stars is going on my autumn watchlist

Calling all drama fans! A thrilling new series is coming to Channel 4 this November, and you might want to mark your calendars for this one. The upcoming six-parter, Summerwater, which is billed as a "thrilling and compulsive character-led series", is based on the critically acclaimed and bestselling novel by Sarah Moss and stars the likes of Dougray Scott (Crime, Vigil), Valene Kane (Blue Lights), Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones, Harry Potter), Shuana Macdonald (Shetland, Outlander) and more.

It looks like viewers are in for a treat with this one. Not only is the series directed by Ludwig's Robert McKillop and Shetland's Fiona Walton, but the cast features an impressive list of Scottish talent, from Dougray Scott to Jamie Sives, both of whom have a great track record when it comes to starring in compelling dramas, from Dougray's Crime and Vigil to Jamie's Dept Q and Annika. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming series.

© Sonja Blietschau Shirley Henderson stars in Summerwater

What is Summerwater about?

Adapted by screenwriter John Donnelly (The Pass, Utopia, The Assessment), the series, set predominantly at a remote loch-side Scottish holiday cabin park, follows the "simmering tensions between holidaymakers that eventually erupt into a devastating climax". The synopsis continues: "Weaving together the lives of several families as they navigate unspoken conflicts, private dilemmas, and fleeting moments of beauty from their disparate cabins, the story flashes back to dramatic events in key characters' lives before their holiday which may have consequences in the present."

© Sonja Blietschau Dougray Scott plays the role of David

The dramatic new images released by Channel 4 tease plenty of intensity and drama, with one image showing Shirley Henderson's character wearing a concerned expression whilst sitting in what appears to be a cafe, while another sees Valene Kane worriedly looking at Daniel Rigby outside one of the cabins.

WATCH: Love Scottish dramas? Have you seen Shetland?

Who stars in Summerwater?

Dougray Scott stars in the series, alongside Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones, Harry Potter), Valene Kane (Blue Lights, Gangs of London), Arnas Fedaravičius (The White Lotus S3, The Last Kingdom), Anna Próchniak (The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Showtrial) and Gabriel Scott (Masters of the Air, House of the Dragon).

© Channel 4 Anna Próchniak and Arnas Fedaravičius also star

They're joined by Shereen Cutkelvin (Crime, Vigil), Anders Hayward (Vigil, Guilt), James Harkness (The Victim, Lockerbie), Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror, Landscapers), Shuana Macdonald (Shetland, Outlander) and Jamie Sives (Dept. Q, Guilt).

When will Summerwater be released?

Summerwater comes to Channel 4 this November. An exact release date has yet to be confirmed, but we'll keep you updated, so stay tuned for updates!