'Irresistible' 4-part Irish drama with Blue Lights star is your next one-night binge

Looking for a new Irish-set drama to binge-watch now you've finished House of Guinness? Channel 4 has just released the trailer for its upcoming series, Trespasses – and it looks like the perfect one-night binge. Based on the bestselling book by Louise Kennedy, the four-parter follows a "forbidden love story" set against the backdrop of the Troubles, which was a historical conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted about three decades. Led by Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday) and Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey), the cast is also joined by Blue Lights star Martin McCann and Sex Education's Gillian Anderson.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Morris is excited for this one. She said: "This four-part drama sounds irresistible for Irish drama fans. Not only does the series boast an impressive cast led by Lola Petticrew and Tom Cullen, but it's based on Louise Kennedy's acclaimed novel, which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize in 2023." Read on for everything you need to know about the series, including what fans made of that new trailer…

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Cushla Lavery (Lola Petticrew) and Michael Agnew (Tom Cullen) in Trespasses

Fans react to the first-look

Channel 4 shared the first-look trailer on Instagram, and fans quickly flooded the comments with their excitement. The clip introduces leads Cushla and Michael, and teases the ripple effect of their instant connection on those around them – particularly Gillian Anderson, who delivers a standout performance as Cushla's chaotic mother.

"Gillian's Northern Irish accent! Oh my goodness, she never fails to surprise us, doesn't she? Another classic character created by GA! So awesome! I'm really, really looking forward to it!" wrote one person, while another added: "Oh, I can’t wait for this! The book is heartbreaking but so beautiful." Meanwhile, others simply wrote: "This looks unreal" and "Sounds amazing".

What is Trespasses about?

Based on Louise Kennedy's book, which was dubbed "the most beautiful, devastating love story you’ll read all year", the story has been adapted for the screen by Ailbhe Keogan (Bad Sisters). Set in 1975, in a town outside of Belfast, the story follows Cushla, a young Catholic schoolteacher whose world is turned upside down when she meets Michael – an older, married Protestant barrister.

© Stefan Hill / Channel 4 The story charts forbidden love

The synopsis continues: "Whilst working one night behind the bar of her family pub, serving a mixed crowd including the locally stationed soldiers, Catholic schoolteacher Cushla meets Michael, an older Protestant married man, who often defends IRA suspects and is friends with cultured Bohemians who enrage and intrigue Cushla.

"Worlds apart, Cushla knows a relationship like this spells all kinds of trouble, but they are irresistibly drawn to one another. In a place where loose lips cost lives and danger lurks in the shadows, amidst the fear and paranoia, this illicit affair between Cushla and Michael ignites and burns bright…"

Who stars in Trespasses?

Lola Petticrew (Bloodlands, Tuesday) and Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend) lead the show as Cushla and Michael. They're joined by Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), who plays as Gina, Cushla’s ‘glorious wreck’ mother, who is constantly sparring with her daughter.

© Peter Marley / Channel 4 Gillian Anderson plays Gina Lavery

Other cast members include Martin McCann (Blue Lights), Oisín Thompson (My Left Nut), Emily Taaffe (Little Disasters), Barry Ward (Dating Amber) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (The Fall). Rounding out the ensemble are Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Frank Blake (Blue Lights, Normal People), Gary Lydon (Lakelands) and Lalor Roddy (Grabbers).

Trespasses is coming to Channel 4 to stream and watch live next month.