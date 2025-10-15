House of Guinness star to lead new 6-part series with Midsomer Murders actor

Filming is officially underway on Channel 4's new comedy series, It Gets Worse, which stars House of Guinness actress Emily Fair, who leads a seriously impressive cast. The upcoming series, which is written, created by and starring Leo Reich (Too Much), follows three best friends navigating the highs and lows of living in London, including their non-existent love lives and humiliating jobs. The six-part series airs on Channel 4 next year.

I am seriously excited for this one. Not only does the show reunite Leo Reich with his Too Much co-stars, Andrew Scott and Lena Dunham, who both feature in the epic cast list, but Leo already boasts an impressive comedy career, having been named as one of The Times' "best new British talent" in 2023, and received a nomination for Best Newcomer at the 2022 Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Plus, Channel 4 has a great track record when it comes to comedies, with the likes of Big Mood, Big Boys, Derry Girls and Hullraisers on its slate. Bring on It Gets Worse!

© Channel 4 / Ana Blumenkron Emily Fairn, Olive Gray and Leo Reich star in It Get's Worse

What is It Gets Worse about?

The series follows Ethan, Abi, and Sam, who are described as best friends from uni, soulmates for life, and dysfunctional roommates. When we meet the trio, it's been a year since they finally managed to move to London, and they have collectively accomplished nothing. Now that their landlord is selling up, they're getting kicked out. The synopsis continues: "What now? Can they keep their friendships alive when they are dispersed across a city that seems to want them dead? Can they find a six out of ten or higher to have bad sex with? Can they get their shit together when the world is so obviously falling apart? Probably not. But they're going to have fun trying."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix House of Guinness star Emily Fairn leads the cast

It concludes: "It Gets Worse is a show about three young people who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: wait. Wait wait WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn't."

Who stars in It Gets Worse?

Leading the cast alongside Leo, who plays Ethan, are Emily Fairn (House of Guinness, The Responder) as Abi and Olive Gray (Save Me, Halo) as Sam. They're joined by Sean Delaney (Killing Eve, Midsomer Murders), Dane Williams (What It Feels Like for A Girl, House of David), India Mullen (Normal People, Brassic), and Edinburgh Comedy Award 2025 nominee, writer, actor and comedian John Tothill.

© Netflix Too Much actor Andrew Scott also stars

Also starring in the comedy are Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery), Arian Nik (Daddy Issues, Film Club), Lena Dunham (Good Sex, Too Much), Safia Oakley-Green (The Bluff, Out of Darkness), Blake Harrison (Bookish, I Hate Suzie), Nicole Sadie Sawyerr (Casualty, Twenty Twenty Six), Phil Zimmerman (Silent Witness, Dumbo), Billy Rilot (Robin Hood, The Undeclared War), Kirsty Bloom (Sex Education, Supacell), musician and performance artist Babymorocco Clayton Pettet, Luca Kamleh-Chapman (Words of War, The Gathering), Vicki Pepperdine (Poor Things, The Windsors), writer, producer and host Amelia Dimoldenberg and introducing Emmeline Downie.

© Getty Images Lena Dunham also appears in the show

It Gets Worse will air on Channel 4 next year.