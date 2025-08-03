Netflix's 'chilling' horror series viewers can't stop binge-watching is 'utter perfection'

Netflix fans have become obsessed with The Fall of the House of Usher, a chilling horror series they're calling "utter perfection".

Although the series debuted in 2023, viewers have recently started to binge-watch it in large numbers, surprised it took them so long to discover it.

Created by Mike Flanagan, 47, the mind behind popular series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, the series has impressed horror fans with its clever storytelling and suspenseful plot.

What's it about?

© Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher was a brilliant series on Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher is inspired by the classic tales of Edgar Allan Poe. The plot follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have built a pharmaceutical empire, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

Their empire begins to collapse when a mysterious woman from their past returns. She starts to exact a dark revenge, targeting the heirs of the Usher fortune one by one.

Each episode takes its name from a famous Poe poem, cleverly blending gothic horror with drama and suspense.

Why fans love it

© Netflix Carla Gugino in The Fall of the House of Usher

Fans have flooded social media praising the show, with many binge-watching all episodes at once. One viewer recently posted on Reddit, sharing their shock at how brilliant the series is.

They wrote: "Just finished The Fall of the House of Usher. WHY did no one warn me it was this good?! I went in thinking it would be another slow gothic horror, but Mike Flanagan really cooked with this one."

The viewer added: "The visuals, the pacing, the way each episode was named after a Poe story… genius."

Outstanding performances

© Netflix Willa Fitzgerald in The Fall of the House of Usher

Carla Gugino, 53, who portrays the mysterious and sinister Verna, has also received significant praise from viewers for her chilling performance.

The same fan continued their praise: "Can we talk about Carla Gugino? She was terrifying and mesmerising all at once. I haven't binged something this fast in a while."

Another viewer echoed this sentiment: "Carla Gugino delivers an acting masterclass as Verna, aka the Raven, delivering poetic justice!"

Critics agree

© Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher is 'must-watch' viewing on Netflix

The series has earned widespread acclaim, with an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewers agree it’s among Flanagan’s best work, rivalled only by his other hit, Midnight Mass.

One fan described it as: "Utter perfection! I'm a huge Edgar Allan Poe fan since I was a kid, and I LOVED how this short story was expanded into a full series, weaving in other Poe works brilliantly."

Another viewer highlighted the show's perfect pacing and compelling storytelling: "It grabbed me right from the start and did not let go. The twists and turns were spot on. The pacing was perfect. I can't fault the series in any way."

Not just for horror fans

© Netflix Kate Siegel in The Fall of the House of Usher

Interestingly, even viewers who normally steer clear of horror have found themselves enjoying the series.

One viewer wrote: "Usually I don't like horror shows or movies, but this one has become one of my favourites. Maybe that's because it's not fully horror—it's also drama, suspense, and even a bit of sci-fi."

They added: "Mike Flanagan really pays tribute to Edgar Allan Poe in the most epic way."

Flanagan’s Netflix legacy

© Netflix Carla Gugino as Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher is Mike Flanagan’s last project with Netflix. His previous collaborations include successful adaptations of Stephen King’s Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.

Flanagan is now set to create a miniseries based on Stephen King’s classic novel Carrie. Fans are already excited to see how he'll adapt King’s iconic first novel.

A must-watch series

© Netflix Bruce Greenwood in The Fall of the House of Usher

For anyone yet to experience The Fall of the House of Usher, now is the perfect time. As viewers continue to praise the show online, it’s clear the series is becoming a modern horror classic.

The show's clever storytelling, unforgettable performances, and captivating episodes have made it one of Netflix's standout horror releases.

Don't miss out on the series viewers have labelled "genius" and "utter perfection".

All episodes of The Fall of the House of Usher are available to stream now on Netflix.