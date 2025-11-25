Meet Zac Efron’s siblings – including his brother with over 25 years between them

Zac Efron may be known for headlining blockbuster hits like The Greatest Showman and High School Musical, but off-screen he plays another role just as wholeheartedly: devoted big brother. Born in October 1987 to David Efron and Starla Baskett, Zac became a sibling about four and a half years later when his younger brother, Dylan, arrived in February 1992. After their parents divorced in 2016, David remarried and welcomed two more children, Olivia and Henry, expanding the Efron crew even further.

Zac often gushes about his siblings in interviews and shares sweet family moments on Instagram, making it clear how much they mean to him. But who exactly are the other Efron kids, and what are they up to? Let’s take a closer look…

© Zac Efron, Instagram Zac and Dylan have worked on numerous projects together Dylan Efron (33) Dylan Efron was born on the February 6, 1992, making him roughly four and a half years younger than Zac – and it’s clear the two have a strong bond. As well as sharing heartwarming snaps with his family on his Instagram page, Dylan also followed in his big brother’s footsteps, joining the film industry as a production coordinator on films like Ready Player One and American Sniper. The Efron brothers have also frequently collaborated on exciting projects; Dylan served as a producer on Zac’s Emmy Award-winning Netflix documentary series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020), and previously joined his brother in their YouTube series Off the Grid (2019), where the duo explored the great outdoors without electronic devices.

© Disney/Andrew Eccles Dylan and his partner Daniella on Dancing with the Stars Dylan is also carving out a name for himself in the reality TV world. After being declared one of the winners of Peacock’s third season of The Traitors , he’s now competing in season 34 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner, Daniella Karagach. Fans were ecstatic to spot Zac and Olivia in the audience at the semi-finals, cheering on their beloved brother.

© Disney Dylan and Olivia during their emotional routine on Dancing with the Stars Earlier in the season, Dylan performed an emotional tribute dance to Olivia. “I wasn’t expecting to be a big brother, but immediately I was inseparable from her,” Dylan shared in a teary introduction video to his number, set to Zac and Zendaya ’s ballad “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman. "Now, being able to dance to 'Rewrite the Stars,' this is a nod to my brother. Zac’s always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless. I wanna be that to Olivia.”

© Zac Efron, Instagram Zac and Olivia sharing a sweet moment in 2022 Olivia Efron (5) Born on Christmas day in 2019, Olivia is the first child of David Efron and his current wife, Jenny. Though there’s a sizable, 28-year age difference between Olivia and her next oldest brother, it’s clear this age gap hasn’t stopped the siblings from becoming super close. Zac’s fans will have spotted his adorable sister on his Instagram page frequently, with the High School Musical star sharing this sweet picture of him reading a book to Olivia, affectionately calling her “my Valentine” in the caption. He also shared a charming video of him and Dylan playing in the waves with their little sister at the beach, with commenters loving the tender moment. "She's absolutely precious - savour this time," one fan wrote.

© Dylan Efron, Instagram Olivia, Dylan, and Daniella after their emotional Dancing with the Stars routine It’s clear Olivia has also inherited the family’s showbiz talent; fans couldn’t believe how amazing the 5-year-old was during Dylan’s dedication night routine on Dancing With the Stars , where she briefly joined her big brother on stage looking every inch the budding ballerina. " She pointed her toe and straightened her leg on that first lift like rent was due," one commenter remarked, and many fans of the show labeled the routine their favorite of the night.