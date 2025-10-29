Meet Vera Drake star Imelda Staunton's famous actress daughter

Bessie, Imelda and Jim

Imelda is married to Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter, with whom she shares a daughter, Bessie Carter. Born in Westminster, London, Bessie attended Camden School for Girls before studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2016 and winning the Spotlight Prize for Best Screen Actor.

Despite her parents' professions, Bessie, now 32, was determined to make her own way. "One of my biggest things is that I got into the National Youth Theatre and then Guildhall [School of Music and Drama] without them knowing who my parents were," she told The Guardian.

Imelda agreed, adding: "She's had to make her own way. We didn't want her to be handed into the business by us because that wouldn't have shown any respect."