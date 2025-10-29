Meet Vera Drake star Imelda Staunton's famous actress daughter

Imelda Staunton is a British acting legend, beloved for performances ranging from the chilling Professor Umbridge in Harry Potter to the aristocratic Lady Maud Bagshaw in Downton Abbey and even Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Her list of credits is endless, with many of her projects finding new audiences over the years. One such performance currently enjoying a resurgence is her BAFTA-winning role in Vera Drake, the 2004 film currently sitting at number six in Netflix's Top Films in the UK. In the acclaimed drama, Imelda plays Vera, a devoted and kind-hearted wife and mother who is respected by her community – until it's revealed that she's been providing abortions to women with unwanted pregnancies. While she plays a mother on screen, Imelda is also a proud mum in real life – and her daughter just happens to be following in her famous footsteps.
Bessie, Imelda and Jim
Who is Imelda's famous daughter?
Imelda is married to Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter, with whom she shares a daughter, Bessie Carter. Born in Westminster, London, Bessie attended Camden School for Girls before studying at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2016 and winning the Spotlight Prize for Best Screen Actor.
Despite her parents' professions, Bessie, now 32, was determined to make her own way. "One of my biggest things is that I got into the National Youth Theatre and then Guildhall [School of Music and Drama] without them knowing who my parents were," she told The Guardian.
Imelda agreed, adding: "She's had to make her own way. We didn't want her to be handed into the business by us because that wouldn't have shown any respect."
What has Bessie Carter starred in?
Bessie is best known for her fantastic role as the snivelling Prudence Featherington on Netflix's period drama, Bridgerton.
But before gracing the ton with her presence, the actress starred as Evie Wilcox on BBC's Howards End (2017) and Violet Woodhouse on ITV's Beecham House (2019).
Bessie as Nancy Mitford in Outrageous
Her recent leading role as Nancy Mitford in U's period drama Outrageous gave her a taste of life in the spotlight. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of its launch, Bessie revealed how her mum gave her a helping hand during auditions.
"When I auditioned for this, I was staying over at my parents', so I got my mum to test me on my lines – which I rarely do," she said. "And then, as we went through the scenes, she was like, 'Yeah, I think you could get that.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I think I could get that.' And then I got it!"
Imelda was made a Dame in November 2024
Recognising her mother's legacy
Bessie realised just how famous her mum was when Harry Potter hit cinemas. "Like most children, I grew up reading them and going to the bookshops at midnight, so that was quite exciting," she told The Independent.
Imelda added: "We had Vera Drake before Harry… I remember, at the end, you just turned to me and said, 'But where are all the men?' Because all the men [in the women's lives] had scarpered."
Despite growing up surrounded by two actors at the top of their game, Bessie has always been determined to earn her place within the industry. But when the opportunity came up to collaborate with her mother on stage, it was too good to pass up.
They played mother and daughter in George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession
Imelda and Bessie's on-stage collaboration
Fans were delighted when Imelda and Bessie appeared side-by-side at London's Garrick Theatre in George Bernard Shaw's Mrs Warren's Profession. The production marked their first on-stage collaboration, with Imelda playing Kitty, a brothel owner and former sex worker, and Bessie as her daughter, Vivie, who is unaware of her mother's controversial past.
When the pair were asked what it was like working together, Imelda told the BBC: "It doesn't feel weird at all… This is so unusual and in a way, when you are in something like that, you can't go, 'Isn't it great?' You're just doing the job. But I know when it's over, I'll go: 'We did that. And it was hard to do. And I'm very proud that we managed to pull it off.'"