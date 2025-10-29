Why Down Cemetery Road is your next TV obsession - inside the 8-part detective drama's plot and iconic cast

Apple TV+'s highly-anticipated thriller, Down Cemetery Road, has officially arrived on our screens, and fans of the hit espionage series Slow Horses might want to add it to their watchlists. The eight-parter is adapted from Slow Horses author Mick Herron's debut novel of the same name from the 'Zöe Boehm' book series and is penned by Morwenna Banks, who is known for her work on the espionage Emmy Award-winning drama starring Gary Oldman – and if the new show is half as thrilling, then viewers are in for a treat.

As a huge Slow Horses fan, I'm counting down the hours until I can sit on my sofa and get stuck into the first two episodes of the show, which has been described as "grisly" and "magnificent" by TV critics in a flurry of four and five star reviews. Multi-award winning actors Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, both known for their remarkable acting range and versatility, lead the cast of the conspiracy thriller. Emma's work spans four decades and a variety of genres, from blockbuster fantasy franchise Harry Potter to Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Similarly, Ruth has an impressive list of acclaimed TV series and films behind her, including Luther, Mrs Wilson and Jane Eyre. Both actresses know a good script when they see one, and Down Cemetery Road looks like a TV hit waiting to happen. Keep reading to find out who stars in the show and where you've seen them before.

What is Down Cemetery Road about?

The story follows two women who become wrapped up in a complex conspiracy after a girl disappears from a quiet Oxford suburb. The synopsis reads: "When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbour Sarah Trafford (Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson). Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead."

Who stars in Down Cemetery Road? Meet the cast

© Apple TV Ruth is known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Luther Ruth Wilson as Sarah Tucker Ruth Wilson, known for her roles in His Dark Materials, The Woman in the Wall and The Affair, portrays Sarah Trafford, a middle-class art conservationist, who becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth when a girl goes missing from her close-knit neighbourhood. The 43-year-old boasts a number of accolades including a Laurence Olivier Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Cymru.

WATCH: The trailer for Down Cemetery Road

© Courtesy Of Apple Emma Thompson plays a private investigator in the thriller Emma Thompson as Zoë Boehm Oscar and BAFTA-winning actress Emma Thompson plays private investigator Zoë Boehm. The 66-year-old actress is known for her illustrious TV and film career, which includes starring roles in Love Actually, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Sense and Sensibility and Nanny McPhee. Other notable roles include the Harry Potter films, Cruella and Matilda the Musical.

© Apple TV Nathan Stewart-Jarrett is known for his roles in Misfits, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Black Doves Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Downey Nathan Stewart-Jarrett takes on the role of the mysterious Downey. Nathan, 39, is perhaps best known for playing Curtis Donovan in the E4 series Misfits. He's also held TV roles in Culprits, The Trial of Christine Keeler and Black Doves, as well as films such as Femme, which won him a British Independent Film Award.

© Apple TV Tom Goodman-Hill plays a wealthy potential investor Gerard Tom Goodman-Hill as Gerard Tom Goodman-Hill plays Gerard Inchon, a wealthy potential client of Sarah's husband, Mark, who works in investment. The actor, 57, is known for his roles in Mr Selfridge, Humans and Baby Reindeer, for which he received an Emmy nomination.

© Apple TV Darren Boyd plays head of the Ministry of Defenec, C Darren Boyd as C Darren Boyd takes on the role of C, the head of the Ministry of Defence. The actor, 54, is known for his comedic and dramatic roles, including in Trying, The Outlaws, The Salisbury Poisonings, We Might Regret This and Spy, for which he won BAFTA TV Award for Best Male Comedy Performance.

Adeel Akhtar [pictured in Showtrial] plays Ministry of Defence employee Hamza Malik Adeel Akhtar as Hamza Adeel Akhtar, 45, plays Ministry of Defence employee Hamza Malik. Viewers may recognise the actor for his roles in Killing Eve, Sherwood, Fool Me Once, Black Doves and Murdered by My Father, for which he won the BAFTA for Best Actor in 2017.

© Apple TV Adam Godley as Joe Silverman Who else stars in the show? Other cast members include Tom Riley (The Never, Murder is Easy) as Mark, Adam Godley (Love Actually, Breaking Bad) as Joe Silverman, Sinead Matthews (Hullraisers, Murder is Easy) as Denise/'Wigwam', Ken Nwosu (Shardlake, Black Doves) as Rufus, Fehinti Balogun (Viewpoint, A Gentleman in Moscow) as Amos and Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty, A Discovery of Witches) as Paula.

Down Cemetery Road premiered with its first two episodes on Wednesday 29 October, with new episodes arriving on Apple TV weekly.