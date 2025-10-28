Line of Duty star's 'edge of your seat' 3-part crime drama is your next one-night binge

Netflix users, listen up! The gripping crime drama, Des, is coming to the streaming platform very soon – and it could just be your next one-night binge. The series stars David Tennant as notorious serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who murdered boys and men between 1978 to 1983, and follows his arrest and trial. The drama, which aired on ITV in 2020 and consists of three 50-minute episodes, boasts a cast of familiar faces, including stars of Line of Duty and Bad Sisters.

David Tennant is brilliant in this harrowing true crime drama, which has been praised by viewers as "edge of your seat" and "utterly compelling" viewing. I remember watching the series on ITV when it first aired and being blown away by David's chilling transformation into serial killer Des, which won him a prestigious International Emmy Award for Best Actor in 2021. Worlds away from his role as the quippy and manic Doctor in Doctor Who, David is creepy and unsettling as killer Dennis. The series is developed by Luke Neal and Lewis Arnold, the latter of whom is known for his work on acclaimed dramas, The Long Shadow, Sherwood and Time, so it's no wonder Des was met with a flurry of four-star reviews and a 90 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score upon its release. Keep reading to find out more.

© ITV/Shutterstock The series follows the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen What is Des about? The three-part drama focuses on one of the UK's most infamous criminal cases, the arrest and trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen. Based on material from the book, Killing for Company, by Brian Masters, the story centres around three men, Dennis Nilsen, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay and biographer Brian Masters, and explores "the personal and professional consequences of coming into contact with a man like Nilsen," according to the synopsis. It reads: "Told from both the police and Masters' point of view, Des will explore how a man like Nilsen was able to prey on the young and vulnerable in 1980s Britain. The series will not only highlight the police investigation and trial but also the effect of the media coverage on public perceptions of the victims at the time, raising questions of just how far have we really come since then?"

WATCH: David Tennant stars in Des

© Photo: ITV Dennis Nilsen murdered boys and young men in his flat from 1978 to 1983 Who is Dennis Nilsen? Dennis Nilsen is a serial killer who murdered boys and young men in his flat from 1978 to 1983. While he was arrested and convicted at the Old Bailey of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, Dennis admitted murdering at least 15 men and boys. He was apprehended when DCI Peter Jay was called to 23 Cranley Gardens on 9 February, 1983, to investigate human fragments of flesh and bone clogging the drains. Dennis, who worked as a civil servant, would meet his victims in pubs and bars, befriending and luring them to his flat in Cranley Gardens in London's Muswell Hill, where he would kill them and dismember their corpses. The killer was sentenced to life imprisonment, which was replaced by a whole life tariff in 1994. He died in May 2018.

© ITV/Shutterstock Daniel Mays plays DCI Peter Jay in the series Who stars in Des? The series boasts a cast of brilliant British talent, led by Rivals and Doctor Who star David Tennant in the title role. He's joined by Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, The Thursday Murder Club) as DCI Peter Jay, Jason Watkins (The Crown, Line of Duty) as biographer Brian Masters, Ron Cook (Mr Selfridge, Hot Fuzz) as DCS Geoffrey Chambers, Barry Ward (Bad Sisters, Protection) as DI Steve McCusker, Chanel Cresswell (This is England, The Gentlemen) as Lesley Mead, Jay Simpson (Black Mirror, Primeval) as DS Chris Healey and Ben Bailey Smith (The Split, Black Mirror) as DC Brian Lodge.