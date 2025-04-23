Bridgerton star Bessie Carter's famous boyfriend is her co-star – details

Bessie Carter will soon be appearing alongside Imelda Staunton as the pair perform the iconic play, Profession.

While Imelda needs no introduction, her famous daughter has been enjoying a stratospheric rise to fame over the past few years as she took on the role of Prudence Featherington in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton. While in the series, Prudence is married to Lord Dankworth, Bessie's love life is considerably different.

© Netflix Bessie plays Prudence in Bridgerton

Bessie is actually in a relationship with Sam Phillips, who made his debut in the third season of the show playing Lord Debling, who garnered the attention of Penelope Featherington and Cressida Cowper.

Bessie and Sam were first linked back in November 2023, when the couple were seen together at the premiere of Wonka, alongside Bessie's A-list mother.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Sam has met Bessie's parents

However, it appears that their romance goes back even earlier, with Sam potentially hinting at their pairing in April 2023. Sam shared a snap of himself with his co-star on his social media, with one fan calling them a "lovely couple". In response, Sam replied: "Big love."

While the pair haven't officially confirmed their relationship, Bessie was seen planting a kiss on her beau's cheek as they enjoyed a country walk together.

Relationship with mother

Although Bessie has kept much of her relationship with her famous parents out of the spotlight, in a new interview with Tatler, she had high praise for them.

"It all felt really normal and removed the inaccessibility thing," she explained. "They know the influence they can have, they are so kind and generous."

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Bessie is the daughter of acting royalty

Back in 2024, the 31-year-old spoke with Kevin Sessums, where she raved about her mum and dad.

"I wasn't aware of my parents being famous until my mum did Vera Drake and was nominated for an Oscar. That would have been about when I was 11 or 12. Until then, they were just actors. That was their job. It was just normal," she said.