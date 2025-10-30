BBC casts former SNP MP in 8-part legal drama – meet all the actors turned politicians

Mhairi Black spent nearly a decade in the House of Commons, serving as the Scottish National Party (SNP) MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South, until she stood down in last year's general election, citing her mental health and what she described as the "toxic" nature of Westminster. And now, the 31-year-old is putting her political career to rest as she joins the world of entertainment after landing a role in the BBC's new eight-part legal drama, Counsels. Mhairi will feature in half of the series as she plays Detective Inspector Bridges, opposite the likes of Brandon Grace, Rebecca Bell and George Prentice.

A synopsis for Counsels, which starts filming next week, reads: "Counsels follows the lives of a group of twentysomething lawyers in Glasgow in the crucial moment when a few years out of university their careers finally become serious. Working across the legal landscape as public prosecutors, slick representatives of glossier commercial interests or the good-hearted last resort of those with nothing left to lose, each one of them is out to win. Whether they're colleagues jostling for a promotion, lovers trying to hold onto one another as ambitions accelerate or pure adversaries professionally and personally, now's the time things are going to catch fire."

Speaking about joining the show, Mhairi said: "I'm excited to be joining Counsels and look forward to getting stuck in to playing Detective Inspector Bridges. I've been relishing trying different things since politics, this is my first TV acting role, and I really enjoyed auditioning for the part. To work on a series which is set and filmed in Glasgow is an amazing opportunity – what a brilliant show to be a part of."

Mhairi's career

The politician turned actor made history when she was elected in 2015, at the age of 20, as the youngest person to be elected to the House of Commons since the introduction of the Reform Act 1832, and the first politician elected aged between 18 and 21 after candidacy rules were relaxed by the Electoral Administration Act 2006. She quickly became a force to be reckoned with and served as the SNP's Scotland spokesperson in the House of Commons between 2020 and 2022 and as the party's deputy Westminster leader between 2022 and 2024.

© AFP via Getty Images Mahiri unseated Shadow Foreign Secretary Douglas Alexander to win her seat in 2015

Since leaving politics, Mhairi has grown disillusioned with her previous life, resigning from the SNP in July, citing its stance on Palestine and trans issues. She was also critical of the appointment of Kate Forbes, known for her socially conservative viewpoints, as Scotland's Deputy First Minister. The former politician had previously branched out into the world of entertainment with an Edinburgh Fringe Show titled Politics Isn't For Me.

Who stars in Counsels?

Alongside Mhairi, Counsels will be starring an ensemble cast with the lead roles being played by Brandon Grace (My Lady Jane), Ro Kumar (Accidental Death of an Anarchist), Eilidh Park (Wind of Change), George Prentice (The Pendragon Cycle), Alyth Ross (Last Light) and Rebecca Bell (Outlander: Blood of My Blood).

© Getty Images Former Doctor Who star Michelle Gomez is part of the cast

They will be joined by the likes of Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who), Derek Riddell (Happy Valley), Laura Haddock (White Lines), Daniela Nardini (This Life), Michael Nardone (Line of Duty), Sally Howitt (River City), Stuart Bowman (The Bodyguard), Neshla Caplan (The Rig) and Stephen Purdon (River City).

Actors who became politicians

It's more common for actors to become politicians than vice versa, with the likes of Ronald Reagan and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy achieving high office, while others have had more minor roles in politics than they're used to on the silver screen. Scroll down to meet the stars who decided to enter politics…

1/ 5 © Getty Images The US President had over 50 acting credits Ronald Reagan Ronald Reagan served as the President of the United States between 1981 and 1989, but before achieving high office, he was a film actor. The former president, who died in 2004, made his film debut in 1937's mystery thriller, Love Is on the Air. He also appeared in Knute Rockne, All American, Kings Row and made his final acting appearance in 1964's The Killers.



2/ 5 © Getty Images The Terminator star was Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger Although he's most known for his role as the Terminator in the franchise of the same name, Austrian-born Arnold has also entered the world of politics, serving as the Governor of California between 2003 and 2011. Following his exit from office, after reaching his term limit, Arnold returned to acting and has featured in The Expendables franchise, Sabotage and Maggie.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Glenda was a politician for 23 years Glenda Jackson Glenda had an incredible acting career, being one of the few stars to earn the 'Triple Crown of Acting', winning two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award; she also won two BAFTAs and a Golden Globe Award. Following her incredible career, she became a politician for the Labour Party, serving as the MP for Hampstead and Highgate and Hampstead and Kilburn continuously between 1992 and 2015. Despite her abilities in entertainment, Glenda never served in the Culture Department; however, between 1997 and 1999, she served as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport. The former actress and politician died in 2023 at the age of 87.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Tracy currently serves as Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin Tracy made her acting debut in 1989's A Bit of a Do, but her most famous role was as Tricia Armstrong in Coronation Street, who she played between 1994 and 1996. She also has credits in Outside Edge, EastEnders, Casualty, Heartbeat and Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After, where she played Sarah Ferguson. Tracy was elected to the House of Commons in the 2016 Batley and Spen by-election, following the murder of her close friend Jo Cox. Tracy held several opposition roles, including Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, but she left Parliament in 2021 following her election Mayor of West Yorkshire.

