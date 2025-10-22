Sherwood and House of the Dragon stars to lead tear-jerking 90-minute BBC drama

The BBC is set to air a 90-minute drama, titled But When We Dance, and its set to be a tear-jerker as it follows the lives of two very different people who both get diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. But When We Dance will be set in Norfolk and will follow the lives of Tony Evans (Rhys Ifans), a local deputy headteacher of a primary school and Emma Dretzin (Laura Linney), a pianist, composer and single mother of two daughters as they both get diagnosed with Parkinson's disease on the same day.

The drama has been produced by Hilltop Screen, a John Gore Studios company, and its producer, Hilary Bevan Jones, promised an emotional time for viewers. "Paul [Mayhew-Archer's] wonderful script has made me laugh, cry, and think about all that life has to offer. I hope this film will strike a chord with everyone, and I am thrilled that the peerless John Madden has brought together such an exceptional cast. Rhys and Laura will make a Tony and Emma who will touch the hearts of us all."

The film was penned by writer Paul Mayhew-Archer (The Vicar of Dibley), who lives with the illness. In a release, he explained: "In 2011, when I was 58 years old, I was told I had Parkinson's. It's incurable and it makes many of the things I do – walking, talking, smiling – increasingly difficult. But though I have reasons to hate Parkinson's it has also brought me opportunities I wouldn't have missed for the world.

"The latest of these is the chance to work with the brilliant director John Madden and wonderful actors on bringing this story to life. So, thank you Parkinson's. My fingers may fumble, my mouth may mumble and each step I take may result in a stumble. But I cannot grumble."

Who stars in But When We Dance?

© WireImage Laura will be leading the drama Laura Linney Leading the cast as Emma Dretzin is Laura Linney. The American actress is highly decorated, having been nominated for four Emmys, two Golden Globes, five Tonys and three Academy Awards. The 61-year-old actress has appeared in the likes of Kinsey, The Truman Show, Love Actually and Sully. Between 2017 and 2022, the star played the lead role in Netflix's hit crime drama, Ozark.



© Corbis via Getty Images Rhys also stars as one of the series' leads Rhys Ifans Welsh actor Rhys will be playing Tony Evans in the drama. The 67-year-old is known for his roles in Notting Hill and The Boat That Rocked. The star has also featured in several major franchises, playing Dr. Curt Connors / The Lizard, opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man series, Xenophilius Lovegood in the Harry Potter series and most recently as Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon.



© Getty Images for BFI Monica has also joined the cast Monica Dolan Monica, 59, has been cast in an undisclosed role in the series. The actor is best-known for her BAFTA Award-winning performance as serial killer Rosemary West in ITV drama Appropriate Adult. The star has also appeared in Sherwood, Black Mirror and Mr Bates vs the Post Office, playing Jo Hamilton in the latter series.

