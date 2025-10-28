Where are the cast of Fawlty Towers now? From sad deaths to James Bond star

Prunella passed away recently

Prunella Scales played Basil's long-suffering wife, Sybil. Also a manager at the hotel, it was Sybil who often stepped in to do the authoritative roles and handle difficult guests. Prunella's part in the comedy was a defining role for the actress, but she also appeared in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution as Queen Elizabeth II, for which she was awarded the BAFTA for Best Actress. In recent years, she was known for appearing on TV programme Great Canal Journeys for Channel 4.

Prunella was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014. In an interview with the BBC to mark Prunella and her husband Timothy West's diamond wedding anniversary, Timothy said: "It has been something which we bear in mind all of the time, really. It's just something you have to think of. People understand and are very helpful and sympathetic about it. Somehow, we have coped with it and Pru doesn't really think about it."

On 28 October, her family released a statement saying the 93-year-old had died the previous day. The show had stayed with the actress, as her family shared: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died."