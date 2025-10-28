Where are the cast of Fawlty Towers now? From sad deaths to James Bond star

Considered one of the greatest British sitcoms, Fawlty Towers remains as popular today as it was during its run from 1975 until 1979. The show's charm was undoubtedly the writing and cast – from John Cleese to Connie Booth, the stars brought the characters to life, creating memorable gags and plenty of one-liners. The show has come back to our minds following the sad death of Prunella Scales at the age of 93.
Since the show came to an end in 1979, the cast have been up to a myriad of projects, with John Cleese not only continuing with the Monty Python Troop, but also appearing in the James Bond franchise as Q opposite Pierce Brosnan. However, other stars, like Andrew Sachs and Brian Hall, have also passed away. Here's the main cast of the comedy and where they are now...
John led the comedy series
John Cleese
As well as his ground-breaking work in Monty Python, Fawlty Towers was one of John Cleese's earlier projects. The actor starred as the lead, Basil Fawlty, and wrote the sitcom alongside fellow cast member Connie Booth. In later years, John went on to work in numerous films and TV shows, including A Fish Called Wanda, James Bond (as Q), and the Shrek and Harry Potter franchises. More recently, he's appeared in the films The Palace and Rally Road Racers.
Away from acting, the star previously presented a show on GB News, titled The Dinosaur Hour. The show's synopsis read: "Comedy legend John Cleese presents The Dinosaur Hour, a new discussion show for GB News. In this series of ten episodes, John has the opportunity to talk to the people he most admires about the subjects that matter most to him."
Although he was married to co-star Connie Booth while in Fawlty Towers, the pair divorced in 1978. The actor went on to marry model and actress Barbara Trentham in 1981, but they divorced in 1990; his third marriage was to psychotherapist Alyce Eichelberger, with the pair married between 1992 and 2008. John is currently married to model Jennifer Wade, with the couple walking down the aisle in 2012.
Prunella passed away recently
Prunella Scales
Prunella Scales played Basil's long-suffering wife, Sybil. Also a manager at the hotel, it was Sybil who often stepped in to do the authoritative roles and handle difficult guests. Prunella's part in the comedy was a defining role for the actress, but she also appeared in Alan Bennett's A Question of Attribution as Queen Elizabeth II, for which she was awarded the BAFTA for Best Actress. In recent years, she was known for appearing on TV programme Great Canal Journeys for Channel 4.
Prunella was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2014. In an interview with the BBC to mark Prunella and her husband Timothy West's diamond wedding anniversary, Timothy said: "It has been something which we bear in mind all of the time, really. It's just something you have to think of. People understand and are very helpful and sympathetic about it. Somehow, we have coped with it and Pru doesn't really think about it."
On 28 October, her family released a statement saying the 93-year-old had died the previous day. The show had stayed with the actress, as her family shared: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died."
Connie was married to John
Connie Booth
Connie Booth played waitress Polly Sherman in the sitcom and also wrote the episodes alongside John Cleese. She and John were married from 1968 until 1978 and welcomed a daughter together, Cynthia. In 1995, Connie retired from acting and embarked on a new career in psychotherapy. Connie married author and drama critic John Lahr in 2000; it's believed that the couple live in Highgate, London.
The late actor played one of the show's most iconic characters
Andrew Sachs
Andrew Sachs' part as Spanish waiter Manuel became an iconic part of the show. Manuel was perhaps his best-known role, but Andrew went on to appear in a number of other films and TV shows like Terry Pratchett's Going Postal, Run for Your Wife and, in 2015, EastEnders. In 2012, Andrew was diagnosed with vascular dementia which left him unable to speak. On 23 November 2016, Andrew passed away aged 86 at his nursing home in North London. His co-star, John Cleese, described him as a "sweet, sweet man."
Brian appeared in the show as chef Terry Hugh
Brian Hall
Brian Hall appeared in the second series of the comedy as hotel chef Terry Hugh. He had appeared in other shows like Break in the Sun and The Grass Arena. In 1997, aged 59, Brian died after a three-year battle with cancer. Speaking of his death, John said: "I am very upset. I was particularly fond of Brian and had several conversations with him this year. I admire profoundly the way in which he dealt with his cancer. I do not know where he found the strength."
Ballard played one of the hotel's many residents
Ballard Berkeley
Major Gowen was a permanent resident at the hotel and frequently came to blows with Basil. He was portrayed by the actor Ballard Berkeley, who appeared in many films and shows throughout his lengthy career including The BFG, Terry and Jones and The Newcomers. In 1988, Ballard died aged 83.