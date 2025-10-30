BBC legend set for 'triumphant return' 25 years on - with a twist

One of the '90s most beloved television characters is reportedly set for a triumphant return to our screens with a 21st century twist. Mr. Blobby, who made his mark on Noel's House Party by causing mass destruction and playing dastardly pranks, might be set for a revival. Originally featured on the British Saturday night variety show Noel's House Party with host Noel Edmonds, Mr. Blobby became one of the most memorable characters from the programme.

Thanks to his infamous cameo on Good Morning Britain and resurfaced clips circulating online, it appears that Mr. Blobby has earned himself a new, young legion of fans who are keen to see a reprisal of the beloved character. It comes after The Sun reported the character's owner, Unique Television, lodged paperwork in a bid to protect the trademark and copyright surrounding Mr. Blobby ahead of the rumoured return.

HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for a comment surrounding Mr. Blobby's return.

Who is Mr. Blobby?

Originally appearing as an absurdist parody of the sort of chipper children's television characters at the time, Mr. Blobby unironically became a fan-favourite. Between his hallucinogenic appearance and outlandish behaviour, Mr. Blobby went from a one-off gag to a beloved fixture on the programme. With the scampish mischievousness of Bart Simpson and the nightmarish looks of The Groke – Mr. Blobby sparked what some have retrospectively dubbed 'Blobbymania'.

However, after Noel's House Party was axed in 1999, Mr. Blobby faded into obscurity, making the odd cameo here and there. This included an appearance in Peter Kay's 2005 charity hit (Is This the Way to) Amarillo as well as a memorable appearance on Good Morning Britain.

What is Noel Edwards doing now?

Following Noel's House Party ending 1999, Mr. Blobby's co-conspirator and host, Noel Edmonds, continued to grace our screens across a variety of programmes and projects – even being dubbed Mr. Saturday Night TV. Most recently, he's back on our screens in his new ITV show called Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, in which he explores the many amazing parts of life in New Zealand.