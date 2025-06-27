Noel Edmonds' surprising hacks to stay fit at 76 - including sleeping under crystals

Noel Edmonds is a TV legend who has been a household name for years now. Famed for being the host of the popular gameshow, Deal or No Deal, the 76-year-old has often been dubbed Mr Saturday Night TV.

And now he's back on our screens in his new ITV show called Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, in which he explores the many amazing parts of life in New Zealand.

His followers adore watching his shows, but his youthful and healthy appearance is what gets a lot of Noel's fans talking.

© Instagram Noel Edmonds has shared his health and fitness secrets to looking as good as he does at age 76

Now, Noel has shared in his new programme the six pillars of his health regime to keep him in optimal health in his mid-70s in his new programme.

Noel describes it as his "formula" that has worked really well for him, and the results speak for themselves.

© ITV/Shutterstock Noel Edmonds opens up on his six health pillars on his new show, Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure

Noel Edmonds' six health hacks for looking fit at 76

Nutrition

The first step that Noel outlines is nutrition, and it seems like a no-brainer. Any nutritionist, health expert and doctor would likely say that what we put in our bodies is perhaps the most important aspect when it comes to our overall health.

Noel doesn't divulge too many specific details on what he eats, however, HELLO! has spoken to nutritionists and PTs in the past about the importance of protein, especially when incorporating exercise and strength training into your health routine (more on that later).

Nikkita Hope-Brown, qualified PT and owner of Found, told HELLO! previously that protein is essential in a healthy diet.

"You cannot build muscle without the building blocks, which are protein. To give a metaphor, proteins are the bricks that make up the wall, and strength training is the actual bricklaying. You cannot build a house without the actual bricks or someone doing the work of laying the bricks - you need to have both."

In short, a bad diet can't be outtrained.

© Alamy Stock Photo Noel says that nutrition is one of his pillars for a healthy lifestyle

Tranquil power: Slow strength training

Noel also explained that rather than just general strength training exercises in the gym, he does 'tranquil power' exercise, which is done slowly and quietly.

This essentially means that with each 'rep' he will do using a weight machine, it's slow and controlled, which, ultimately, increases resistance and is beneficial for muscles. It can help aid muscle size and strength, which is important, particularly as we age.

Kate Rowe-Ham, fitness coach and founder of Owning Your Menopause, tells HELLO! that while strength training is beneficial at any adult age, it's particularly important because we lose muscle the older we get. Although she's a menopause and women's health professional, the argument that strength training is so crucial is relevant to all.

Noel's pillars for health are outlined in his video on social media View post on Instagram

"We naturally lose muscle mass (a condition known as sarcopenia) and bone density primarily through midlife and beyond, so strength training is critical.

"For so many, exercise may have been seen as an aesthetic benefit, but it's about so much more than that. It affects our posture, metabolism, energy levels, and ability to remain independent as we age.

Structured water

This one might seem a little kookier to the average person. Rather than making sure he drinks his eight glasses of tap water a day like the rest of us, Noel drinks what he calls "water in its purest form."

Both Noel and structured water brands claim that the molecular structure has been changed to make it more easily absorbed. However, the jury is out on this one whether it has actual scientific benefits.

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy

In a video he shared on his Instagram, Noel explains that pulsed electromagnetic field therapy makes his cells react in a positive way. After attaching a pad to his chest, the device generates pulses through his body that, in Noel's words, make his cells go: "Woo! Now we've got good frequency, now we can work properly!"

According to Somavedic, well-being is improved with the therapy by helping to aid sleep, energy and recovery from injury. However, it's worth noting that the science and data are inconclusive to inform clinical use.

© Instagram Noel Edmonds' using his device for pulsed electromagnetic field therapy

VIBE (visualisation of body energy)

The final two tactics certainly have some crossover. In the first episode of his series, Noel shares more about his VIBE routine.

It essentially involves Noel imagining a desired outcome of treatment with as much focus on sensory elements as possible. Not only that, but Noel lies under a bed of crystals to aid the process.

Again, the research is a little cloudy on this one, but crystals seem to be all the rage for their 'healing energy', so they count for something, even if it is more a form of loose 'self-care' rather than a science-backed health routine.

© ITV/Shutterstock Noel using crystal therapy on his show 'Noel Edmond's Kiwi Adventure' TV Show

HELLO! previously spoke to Amiee Carlton, the founder of Liferocks, who explained why crystals are so popular.

"Crystals (ie smokey quartz, Rose quartz, Black tourmaline, etc.) have grown over thousands of years underground. They each have a very specific molecular structure that makes them what they are. This structure vibrates and creates a frequency (think back to physics class).

"It is this frequency that holds supportive properties when it is aligned with our personal frequency. In a way, it creates vibrational balance and as a result, a feeling of wellbeing."

Meditation

VIBE goes hand in hand with meditation, which does have a little more research to back up its efficacy. Meditation has been found by experts at the Mayo Clinic to reduce stress and anxiety, which helps to lower our cortisol levels.