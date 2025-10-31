Yellowstone boss's upcoming action drama adaptation sounds epic

Yellowstone boss Taylor Sheridan reportedly has an exciting new action film in the works – and it sounds unmissable. The writer and producer is working on an adaptation of the video game series, Call of Duty, for Paramount, according to Deadline. Taylor will co-write the movie with filmmaker Peter Berg (American Primeval, Lone Survivor), who will also direct. It's not the first time Taylor and Peter have worked together. The duo, who are lifelong friends, previously collaborated on Hell or High Water, which received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, and on the 2017 neo-Western crime film, Wind River.

Both Taylor and Peter know how to make great action dramas. While Taylor has the military thriller Lioness on his CV, Peter is known for his acclaimed war drama Lone Survivor, so it's safe to say the duo have a talent for making military-set action hits, making them a great fit for the upcoming film.

It's slightly surprising that Taylor is working with Paramount again, however, considering just days ago, it was revealed that the filmmaker is leaving the network. Taylor will be taking his talents from Paramount, where he has helmed several major shows, including Yellowstone and its spin-offs, Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, to NBCUniversal in 2028. As we wait for more news on the upcoming action film, keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

What to expect from the Call of Duty adaptation

The new action drama is designed to "thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what players love about the games", while also "expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences," according to Deadline. While Peter will produce the film alongside his team, Taylor is producing alongside David Glasser. Casting and plot details have yet to be revealed.

What is Call of Duty?

The video game franchise, launched in 2003, is one of the most popular in the world and has sold more than 500 million copies globally. There have been 23 main entries of the first-person shooter game, with each set in a different time period, from World War II to fictional conflicts set in the future. Like many of Taylor's projects, the series is known for its gritty, character-driven stories, which explore moral ambiguity.

Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg's other works

Taylor boasts an impressive list of TV and film credits, including the Yellowstone franchise, to Lioness and Landman. His next film project, FAST, is an action thriller movie starring Brandon Sklenar and is scheduled for a 2027 release. Meanwhile, Peter has a long list of directing credits, including on Deepwater Horizon, Mile 22, Patriots Day and Battleship.