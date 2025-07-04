'Totally gripping' 6-part thriller with Downton Abbey and Line of Duty stars is your next binge-watch

Calling all thriller fans! The psychological thriller, Insomnia, starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, is coming to 5 very soon – and it could be one to add to your watch list.
The six-parter follows successful career woman Emma Averill, who starts to fear she's losing her mind when her dream life turns into a nightmare.
You may also like
What is Insomnia about?
Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, the series centres around Emma, who, just weeks before her 40th birthday, stops sleeping – just as her mother had done before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th birthday.
The synopsis continues: "Emma's mother always told her she'd go the same way, that she had the same 'bad blood' and now Emma's terrified it's true. As events worsen, Emma's world starts to unravel and she realises that only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present and prevent tragedy from striking a second time."
Who stars in Insomnia?
Vicky McClure, known for her roles in Trigger Point, Line of Duty, and This is England, stars as Emma.
She shares the screen with Tom Cullen (The Gold, Downton Abbey), who plays Emma's husband Robert, while Leanne Best (The Walk-In, This City is Ours) portrays Emma's mother Patricia.
Rounding out the main cast are Smylie Bradwell (Wisting) and India Fowler (The Nevers) as Emma and Robert's children, Will and Chloe, as well as Dominic Tighe (Suspicion) and Jade Harrison (Wedding Season) playing Emma and Robert's close friends Julian and Michelle Simpson.
Other cast members include Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man) as Emma's friend Caroline, Robert Gilbert (Killing Eve) as Faisal and Michelle Bonnard (Unforgotten) as DI Hildreth.
What have viewers said about Insomnia?
Following its initial release on Paramount+ in 2024, viewers hailed the show as "gripping" and "intense" on social media.
One person wrote: "Wow, we have just finished watching Insomnia, there were so many twists & turns in the series. Very gripping couldn't stop watching it, fantastic all the way through," while another added: "#Insomnia on @paramountplus is brilliant. Gripping, intense and thrilling from the start. Vicky McClure at her best."
A third viewer penned: "Insomnia has got to be the best series I've watched in a VERY long time. Vicky McClure is amazing!"
How to watch Insomnia
Insomnia arrives on Sunday, 6 July at 9pm on 5. The show is still available to watch on Paramount+.