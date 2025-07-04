'Totally gripping' 6-part thriller with Downton Abbey and Line of Duty stars is your next binge-watch

Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough, the series centres around Emma, who, just weeks before her 40th birthday, stops sleeping – just as her mother had done before she suffered a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th birthday.

The synopsis continues: "Emma's mother always told her she'd go the same way, that she had the same 'bad blood' and now Emma's terrified it's true. As events worsen, Emma's world starts to unravel and she realises that only by investigating the truth of her painful past, can she find the answers to her present and prevent tragedy from striking a second time."