Poldark's Aidan Turner vs All My Children's Aiden Turner as the latter takes High Potential by storm

Aidan Turner and Aiden Turner aren't the same person, although they've both actors. Their names differ by one letter in the spelling, however, the pronunciation is the same. One is from Ireland while the other is from England. One is the star of BBC's Poldark and the other was a soap opera star on All My Children. One first started in ballroom dancing, while the other started on TV, and no, they're not related. Find out who's who below.

© Getty Images Aidan Turner's early career Aidan was born in a small suburban town in Dublin. During his college years, he firstly attended St Mac Dara's Community College and then he transferred to Firhouse Community College, which his brother attended as well. Prior to his acting career, he was actually a thriving ballroom dancer, who once placed third place during the Irish National Championships in the adult category. He got interested in acting when he saw a flyer up for Dublin's Gaiety School of Acting and he eventually got accepted.

© Getty Images Aidan Turner's professional career Post-graduation in 2004, he partook in multiple theater plays including Romeo and Juliet, The Plough and the Stars and A Cry from Heaven. His debut role on TV was in 2007 on the show The Tudors. He continued down the acting route and was featured in The Clinic, Desperate Romantics, Being Human and more. His biggest role thus far has been for the BBC series Poldark in 2015. Since then he's gone on to act in Leonardo, Fifteen-Love and more.

© Getty Images Aiden Turner's professional career Aiden Turner was born in Hertfordshire, England, where he attended St Joseph's, St Hugh's, and St Edmund's College, which were all Catholic schools. He is mostly known for his role in the soap opera All My Children, High Potential and the TV series If Loving You Is Wrong. He has also appeared on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., NCIS Los Angeles, Single Ladies and more.

© Getty Images Aiden Turner's professional career outside of acting Aiden was a celebrity contestant on the tenth season of Dancing with the Stars. He was partnered up with professional dancer Edyta Sliwinska, and the two were eliminated during the fourth week. Aiden was also heavily involved in modeling and voiceovers. He has modelled for Polo Ralph Lauren, Burberry and French Connection. Aiden has also appeared in commercials for CoverGirl, Diet Coke, Head & Shoulders and more.