Watch: John Lewis' 2025 Christmas advert brings viewers to tears – but not everyone's impressed

Ring the alarm! The festive period has officially begun as the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert has finally been released – and, as always, it has left viewers divided. Dropping on Tuesday, the department store unveiled its annual – and now iconic – festive campaign, this time telling the touching story of a teenage boy who gifts his dad a vinyl record: Alison Limerick's '90s dance anthem 'Where Love Lives'. Alongside the video, the official caption reads: "If you can't find the words, find the gift. We don't always know how to say how we feel. Not out loud. Not properly. But then comes Christmas and something in us wants to try. This is the story of a dad and his son, and the gift that helps them find their way back to one another. Because, sometimes, a gift can say the things we can't."

Viewers are left divided by the ad

As always, the release has sparked a huge reaction online, with viewers rushing to share their opinions on social media.

"Just seen the John Lewis Christmas advert. Thought it was dull, depressing, boring and not very Christmassy," said one viewer, while another added: "The John Lewis Christmas Advert is TERRIBLE!!! What a bunch of nonsense. Unimaginative, unfestive, rubbish. Bring back Moz the Monster or Edgar the Dragon!!"

However, not everyone was disappointed, as one viewer wrote: "This is a truly wonderful ad. The moment that song began, I was in floods of tears. You've absolutely smashed it out of the park, guys – it's incredible how an advert with no dialogue can say so much. Beautifully cast, acted, filmed and edited – a genuine triumph. Right, I'm off to call my dad and tell him I love him."Meanwhile, a second person penned: "This is the best and most relevant John Lewis Christmas ad for years – about male connection, technology, time and everything in between," while a third added: "Wow. To be honest, I wasn't expecting much, but that got me big time. Lump in throat, watery eyes and the nostalgic feeling of youth. Being of a certain age (46), that hit me. Brilliant advert. I just love it. Well done team. Well done."

Our verdict

As a long-time fan of John Lewis Christmas adverts, I'll admit I'm always sceptical when a new one drops. But this year's offering genuinely lives up to my expectations. In a world where male loneliness is increasingly recognised as a silent epidemic – and with the success of recent stories like Adolescence and Aftersun – this advert shines a meaningful light on the importance of connection between fathers and sons. It's subtle and heartfelt, reminding us that sometimes the simplest gestures speak the loudest (especially at Christmastime).