The 'dangerous' scrapped James Bond storyline that would have changed the franchise forever

James Bond is one of cinema's most iconic franchises with a rich 62-year history. The film series has had plenty of storylines over the years, from the death of Bond's wife in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, to seeing the spy earn his licence to kill in Casino Royale and father a child in the latest entry, No Time to Die. However, back in 2002, Die Another Day's director, Lee Tamahori, proposed a storyline that would have changed the direction of the franchise forever.

Scrapped storyline

After he was brought on board for the project, Lee proposed an expansion of the fan theory of James Bond being just a codename for the agent. The theory, which had been popular with some moviegoers, speculated that as well as 007 being Bond's codename, the iconic name was a moniker given to several spies, instead of just one.

As such, the director proposed the idea of Pierce Brosnan's iteration of the spy meeting Sean Connery's portrayal during the plot of Die Another Day. The change would likely have proven to be a controversial move within the franchise. The film is already viewed as one of the weaker entries in the canon, with criticism focusing on the poor special effects and over-the-top action scenes.

Speaking to Total Film in 2002, Lee explained: "I proposed that for this movie! I thought it'd be great: Bond receives a message to go to Scotland, where he meets [Sean] Connery, who tells him, 'I was 007 like yourself. Let me tell you something, young fella. You're supposed to die on the job. But I got out. I had enough of it.' I thought the audience would have loved it, but everyone thought it was too dangerous a concept. Something to do with not having two 007s in one movie."

The concept of James Bond being an identity instead of a person would also have clashed with the portrayal of the spy in the series. In 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Bond, then played by George Lazenby, meets and falls in love with Countess Tracy di Vicenzo with the pair marrying in the film's conclusion, before her tragic murder at the hands of Blofeld and Irma Bunt.

The events are referenced at the beginning of Diamonds Are Forever, where Sean Connery is playing Bond again, as the agent seeks vengeance for his wife's murder, and in For Your Eyes Only, where Roger Moore plays the spy, he is seen laying flowers at Tracy's grave. References to the character are also seen in Roger Moore's films Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me, as well as Timothy Dalton's Licence to Kill and Pierce Brosnan's The World Is Not Enough.

Sean Connery's Bond wasn't the only character who was mooted for a return in Die Another Day. In 2024, Lee confirmed that he also wanted Wai Lin (Michelle Yeoh), the Bond girl from Tomorrow Never Dies, to return in the sequences set in Hong Kong. Speaking to CinemaBlend, he said: "So lots of modifications went on, but yes Michelle Yeoh was supposed to come back into the picture, and in a not substantial part, but for the Hong Kong sequence. And we went out to see her, we went out to have a meeting with her in Hong Kong, and she turned it down. She didn't wanna play a small part. After Crouching Tiger [Hidden Dragon] and all that, she had moved on in stature."

Michelle also spoke about the proposed cameo, telling the Radio Times earlier this year: "I was asked one time, to come back to do a cameo. But unfortunately I was filming, I was producing my own movie. Sometimes life throws tough choices at you." Her character was ultimately replaced by Mr. Chang, a special agent for the Chinese secret service.

Future of the series

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Bond franchise after Daniel Craig bowed out in style following the events of No Time to Die. The rights to the franchise have been acquired by Amazon and it's been confirmed that Dune director Denis Villeneuve would be taking the helm for the next entry. "Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007," Denis said in a statement about his new gig. "I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery."

There currently is no news about who will be taking on the iconic moniker next, but there has been plenty of speculation about candidates. Names like Henry Cavill, Tom Holland, Theo James, Taron Egerton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have all been linked to the iconic role.