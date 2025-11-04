Ariana Grande 'heartbroken' as she announces she will not attend Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande will miss the premiere of Wicked: For Good after her flight was canceled due to maintenance issues. "Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message," the Oscar-nominated actress told fans on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday, November 4. "A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue, and it will not be taking off until 11a.m. tomorrow."

She continued: "My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this. We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial, and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time." The multi-hyphenate shared that for private flights "there is a permit necessary to fly from here that takes time to attain," making that option impossible as well.

The São Paulo premiere of Wicked: For Good, the sequel to 2024's Wicked, marks Universal’s first major international rollout for the film. There are three other premieres currently planned: Paris, France on November 7, London, UK on November 10, and Singapore on November 13. "I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all,' Ariana shared, adding: "We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart."

"Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that I wish I could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration," she concluded. It is thought her castmates Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh will be in attendance, along with director Jon M. Chu. Ariana received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical of the same name. Part one took viewers up to the end of act one, and part two will follow the events of Elphaba's decision to turn against the Wizard.

Trailer for Wicked: For Good

Earlier in November, Ariana gave fans a glimpse into the close bond she has formed with Cynthia, who was also nominated for Best Actress for her role. "Happy Wicked month 20 days," Ariana captioned a post that showed off their matching tattoos. The pair both have the words "For Good" in an elegant black script – a nod to one of the musical’s most beloved songs.The second installment in the series, Wicked: For Good, premieres on November 21.

© Instagram Ariana and Cynthia's matching tattoos

Wicked hit theaters last November, grossed over $700 million worldwide, and was nominated for 10 Oscars. It won two, including one for Paul Tazewell for Costume Design. Ariana and Cynthia will be joined in Wicked: For Good by Colman Domingo as the Cowardly Lion. The Oscar-nominated actor shared a video on Instagram in which he was surrounded by stuffed lions. "See you in Oz," he wrote. The new film will also include two new original songs, both composed by Stephen Schwartz, the composer of the Broadway musical.

© Universal Cynthia and Ariana were both Oscar-nominated for Wicked

HELLO! gave the first film four stars, writing: "Ariana and Cynthia are magnetic on screen, taking the two witches from loathing to understanding and love over the course of two hours and 40 minutes. Ariana fully leans into the camp theatricality of the character – the hair flips, the leg points! – while also offering the nuance and emotional balance needed to ensure Glinda's character arc is unveiled properly, and Ariana's ability to switch between the humor and the drama so naturally is an achievement."