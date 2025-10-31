Savannah Guthrie debuts unrecognizable gray hair transformation on TODAY Show

Savannah Guthrie proved she has no fear of aging as she rocked a gray wig for the TODAY Show’s Halloween special on Friday. The NBC anchor dressed up as Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada – and the result was uncanny. Every year, the TODAY stars go all in for Halloween, taking over Rockefeller Center Plaza in true ghoulish fashion complete with a carefully chosen theme. The 2025 costume concept was Halloween Road Trip, with the hosts representing different cities across America. Savannah embodied the editor of Runway magazine in a purple dress that was cinched at the waist by a brown belt. The elegant number was teamed with sheer stockings, red heels, a black fur-trimmed jacket, and, of course, a gray Prada handbag. The 53-year-old sported a gray pixie-cut wig styled into a voluminous quiff and completed the look with a pair of purple-tinted sunglasses.

The news anchor unveiled her costume as she stepped out of an elevator, chatting on the phone with her assistant – a scene lifted straight from the 2006 comedy-drama. Savannah coordinated her outfit with Jenna Bush Hager, who dressed up as Vogue's Anna Wintour. Jenna wore a floral printed dress with large black sunglasses while her blonde locks were styled into a sleek bob with bangs. The character of Miranda Priestly was heavily inspired by Anna.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Miranda Priestly

During the show, Sheinelle Jones called Savannah's look "groundbreaking". "First of all, this hair," she said. "It's all really about the hair in the end," replied Savannah. "And the attitude," added Jenna. "We're not even acting," said Savannah. Sheinelle was dressed up as Beyoncé, and wore a white cowboy outfit that was reminiscent of the singer's Cowboy Carter tour looks.

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Anna Wintour

Savannah's hair

Back in September, Savannah debuted a fresh new look as she traded in her signature blonde, shoulder-length locks for a choppy '90s-inspired bob. Celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan stopped by Studio 1A to transform Savannah's hair into a fresh layered bob. The NBC star took to Instagram to show off her glossy tresses to her followers with a video. "I did a thing w @chrismcmillan," adding in the caption, "of course I did." The host has previously admitted that her light blonde hair color isn’t her natural shade, with her original tone being a darker brown.

Savannah is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping Halloween costume. She has previously channeled Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Taylor Swift during her Eras tour, and Glinda from Wicked.