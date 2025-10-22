Watch Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie become speechless during moment co-hosting TODAY

For the top of Savannah Guthrie's latest stint co-hosting TODAY's Fourth Hour, aka TODAY with Jenna & Friends, with Jenna Bush Hager, the two anchors went right into discussing some of the previous day's biggest headlines. On Wednesday, October 22, one of the first topics that came up happened to tie back to former TODAY guest and friend of the show, Janelle Monae, who went viral earlier this week for her appearance in Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series with her…odd admission.

The pop and R&B hitmaker claimed that she was inspired by David Bowie in her music, so much so that she apparently time travelled back to the 1970s to see him perform as Ziggy Stardust, a moment that left boygenius' Lucy Dacus fumbling for a response during the Rolling Stone segment, and similarly left both Savannah and Jenna at a loss for words.

© Getty Images Former TODAY guest Janelle Monae stunned Savannah and Jenna with her David Bowie story

Eventually, when they were able to regain their footing, the pair (who tried to believe Janelle) discussed what moments they would time travel to, with Jenna positing that she would take her teen self, along with a couple friends, to the early days of Beatlemania with one of their concerts in London. Savannah, on the other hand, wanted to take her 13-year-old self to a Duran Duran show.

The clip was shared on social media, and fans had their own opinions on the matter, with one offering where they'd like to go: "Woodstock!! To go see Janis Joplin…or when Stevie and Lindsay joined Fleetwood Mac," and another adding to Jenna's crush on the Beatles: "I saw the Beatles in 1964….Pittsburgh PA."