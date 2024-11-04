Savannah Guthrie supported by fans as Today hosts discuss difficult week ahead

It is a difficult, stressful week for the Today Show hosts and television anchors across the country, with just one day left before what is being hailed as the most important and consequential election of our lifetimes.

Four years ago, when President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election, it wasn't until five days after Election Day, on Saturday, November 7, that he was confirmed as the winner.

Now, though there is reason to believe the final projection won't take as long, before some busy, sleepless nights ahead, Savannah Guthrie is sharing an encouraging message with fans.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie react to huge royal news live on Today

Savannah took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo with a hopeful message, the words: "May we love, as You love," displayed on the exterior walls of a church.

She then wrote in her caption: "Going into this week like," alongside a yellow heart emoji, and her fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post with words of support.

Her co-star and good friend Jenna Bush Hager — whose twin sister Barbara Bush recently broke away from her family's famed Republican politics and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris — wrote: "I love that song and that church and you."

Others followed suit with: "Praying for you. Presenting news with honesty and integrity is harder than it should be these days," and: "The anxiety is real. Almost like there is no good outcome… or at least no outcome without unrest. Just praying for peace and love and kindness and reason," as well as: "Praying for our country and praying for you!"

MORE: The Today Show stars' 10 best Halloween costumes of all time

© Getty Craig, Savannah and Hoda on the Today desk

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb discusses 'miracle' with co-hosts during live show

Savannah and her Today Show co-anchors, including Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly kicked off their last broadcast before the big day discussing the latest election news.

Savannah recently published a book about God's love

They went into detail about Harris and Trump's "final push," as their correspondent Peter Alexander reported live from Philadelphia, in one of the most, if not the most, important states for either candidate to win the coveted 270 electoral votes, and where Harris is closing out her campaign.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie calls out Today co-host's take in lively on-air conversation

Her colleagues supported her at the book launch

The anchors also discussed the gender gap among voters, and how it could be the "deciding factor" in the election.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals unfortunate mishap during time away with Today co-stars

© Instagram The NBC anchor is based in New York with her husband Michael Feldman and their kids Vale and Charley

Hoda reported that new polling "shows Vice President Harris a historically large lead among women who say reproductive rights is their issue."

That most recently manifested itself in the famous Selzer poll that came out of Iowa Saturday night, which predicted a surprising surge "among senior women and independent women," and a three point lead for Harris over Trump in the typically red state.