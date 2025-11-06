Inside The Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns's life off-screen – from her music career to relationship status

Cat has attracted a new fanbase after her time on the BBC show

Speaking to MTV, Cat opened up about her journey to understanding her sexuality. "When I came out as bi I genuinely did believe it," she said. "And then I read the document and I was like: 'Oh I am not bisexual'. And then I think I called myself queer for a long time. I think lesbians – not all lesbians, I don't speak for everyone – but I think there was a minute we all kind of struggled to use the word. I think the word has been used by straight people as a diss or… it felt loaded. Until I kind of unpacked that within myself. And I was like: 'But you are one.'"

She continued: "I think the Black queer experience is slightly different in coming into yourself and being able to to label yourself so I think it just took me a minute to really truly accept that, and then be able to say it."

In an interview with Attitude, Cat also revealed how TikTok played a part in her self-realisation: "It was the beginning of lockdown, and I was on TikTok, which liked to do a thing back then where it would… tell you you're gay. It would show random videos, and if you interact with it, they're like, 'Oh – it seems like you like this stuff…' I got fed a lot of videos and was like: 'This makes sense.'"