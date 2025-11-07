'Heartfelt' star-studded drama with Strike and Adolescence stars gets first look

A first look at the new comedy-drama film, Frank and Percy, starring Sir Ian McKellen and Olivier Award-winner Roger Allam has been unveiled. The London-set story, which is adapted from the critically acclaimed West End play of the same name by Ben Weatherill, follows two older men who meet while walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath and is billed as a "heartfelt, life-affirming tale about the courage to take a chance on love at any age".

It's safe to say viewers are in for a moving and compelling watch. The film is based on the poignant West End play, which also starred Sir Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) and Roger Allam (Endeavour) and is penned by award-winning screenwriter Martin Sherman, whose previous credits include the Judi Dench starring comedy drama, Mrs. Henderson Presents, while internationally acclaimed film and theatre director Sean Mathias (Waiting for Godot, Hamlet) is directing. Plus, the cast is full to the brim of some of Britain's best actors, including Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Sheila Hancock and Sir Stephen Fry. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more…

© JACK MERRIMAN The story follows two older men whose friendship turns into love What is Frank and Percy about? The story follows two older men whose friendship turns into love after they meet while walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath. The synopsis reads: "What begins as casual conversation about the weather and aching hips gradually deepens into an unexpected friendship - and perhaps something more. Wryly funny and poignantly tender, Frank and Percy is a heartfelt, life-affirming tale about the courage to take a chance on love at any age."

© Shutterstock Dame Joanna Lumley also stars in the film Who stars in Frank and Percy? Joining Sir Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in the cast are Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey, The Trip), Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Rivals), Dame Sheila Hancock (Edie, The Boy In The Striped Pajamas), Peter Davison (All Creatures Great and Small, The Gold), Gary Wilmot MBE (A Man For All Seasons, Me and My Girl), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexybeast), Peter Straker (Urban Gothic, Tommy), Amari Bacchus (Adolescence, Crookhaven), Hugh Skinner (W1A, Fleabag) and Wayne Sleep OBE. Previously announced cast members include Sir Stephen Fry (Gosford Park, Wilde), Jessica Gunning (Strike, Baby Reindeer), Dame Joanna Lumley (The Wolf Of Wall Street, Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie), Sir Derek Jacobi (Gosford Park, Gladiator), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Doctor Who) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius, Dune).

Ian McKellen stars in the film More about the creative team The film is co-produced and financed by John Gore Studios and BK Studios. While the former is founded by acclaimed producer John Gore, winner of 25 Tony Awards, two Emmys and two Olivier Awards, BK Studios' film slate includes the gripping dramas, The Critic, starring Ian McKellen and Gemma Arterton, and Please Don't Feed The Children, starring Michelle Dockery.