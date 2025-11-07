Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly's 'gripping' 6-part crime drama with Happy Valley actor looks unmissable

Sky TV has released a first teaser trailer for the "gripping" crime drama, Under Salt Marsh, starring Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly and Trying star Rafe Spall – and it looks unmissable. The six-parter, which is created, written and directed by Culprits scribe Claire Oakley, is set during a raging storm and follows a detective-turned-teacher who makes a shocking discovery that forces her to confront her past and reunite with her estranged police partner, Eric Bull.

© Sky / Little Door Rafe Spall stars in Under Salt Marsh

It's safe to say viewers are in for a compelling watch. Not only does the series boast a seriously stacked cast, led by award-winning actress Kelly Reilly and Olivier Award-nominated Rafe Spall, but it has a strong producing team behind it in the form of Scott Bassett, whose previous credits include TV drama hits Top Boy and Mary & George, and Emma Duffy, who executive produced the Sally Hawkins-starring dark comedy Eternal Beauty and the 2021 comedy drama, The Phantom of the Open. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Under Salt Marsh about?

Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, the action takes place against the backdrop of a once-in-a-generation storm. The story follows Jackie Ellis (Reilly), who swapped her career as a detective for teaching following a devastating case which cost her both her career and family's trust. When she makes a shocking discovery, wounds of the three-year-old cold case are reopened.

© Sky / Little Door Kelly Reilly plays Jackie Ellis

The synopsis continues: "Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever."

Who stars in Under Salt Marsh?

The series boasts a seriously impressive supporting cast, which includes Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Kimberley Nixon (The Guest), and Harry Lawtey (Industry), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once, Foundation), Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary), Rhodri Meilir (Pren Ar y Bryn, Craith) and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon, Wheel of Time).

© Sky / Little Door Rafe plays Eric Bull

Under Salt Marsh comes to Sky and NOW in 2026.