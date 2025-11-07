Vera's Brenda Blethyn sets the record straight about ITV show's return

Brenda Blethyn has responded to rumours about the possible return of ITV's hit detective drama, Vera, on which she starred for 14 years from 2011 until January this year. The 79-year-old, who played no-nonsense DI Vera Stanhope in the beloved crime drama based on the Vera Stanhope novels by Ann Cleeves, appeared on ITV's This Morning on Friday to promote her new drama film, Dragonfly.

© ITV Brenda Blethyn starred in Vera for 14 years

When quizzed by hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on whether she'd reprise her role on the show, Brenda said there was no truth to the rumours about the drama's return. "Well no, I don't think so. I think they got rid of the set," said Brenda. The actress did, however, reveal that if she was asked to film a special episode, she would "leap" at the chance to return to the role. "But somebody asked me would I ever go back to do a special, certainly. I'd leap at it," said Brenda, adding: "That's unlikely to happen. I'm too busy!

Why did Brenda Blethyn leave Vera?

Brenda stepped away from her role on the show following its 14th season, which aired on ITV in January. Opening up about her decision to leave the drama while speaking at a Q&A event held at London's BFI in November last year, the Pride & Prejudice actress explained that while she was sad to depart the series, she hadn't spent a summer at home for 14 years.

© Helen Williams Brenda says she would "leap" at the chance to film a special

"It was a big decision because I love the job, I love the people I was working with and I know they loved it too so it was a little bit of an emotional responsibility as well because if I stop, it's going to stop," said the star. "I saw on the catering list one day, just on a typical day there were 76 people, so that's all those people. I console myself with the fact that there's a big studio opening in Sunderland next year so there will be lots of jobs available," she continued.

WATCH: Brenda Blethyn stars in Dragonfly

"I was aware that people who would like to continue on it wouldn't be able to and that made me feel sad but as much as I like my Newcastle family, I have a family at home and I hadn't had a summer for 14 years and I thought, 'Bren, go and have a summer. Go home,'" said Brenda, who lives in a flat in Ramsgate, Kent, while her husband, Michael Mayhew, lives in the apartment upstairs.

© Stuart Wood/ITV Brenda as DCI Vera Stanhope and David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth

Brenda's home life with her husband

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Brenda revealed that she and her husband live in separate flats in Ramsgate."My husband lives upstairs. We moved into this very nice flat in Ramsgate. And I'd be saying, 'Can I open a window, it's very hot in here?' And he'd say, 'No, it's freezing.' And after a while, I said, 'Is that flat downstairs still vacant?' So I moved downstairs," said the actress, adding: "It works brilliantly. We eat together. We go out together. We live together, but in different apartments."