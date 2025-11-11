Trespasses star Tom Cullen's girlfriend is a famous actress

Tom Cullen is busier than ever. Following the release of Trespasses, Channel 4's critically acclaimed drama starring Lola Petticrew and Gillian Anderson, the actor will next appear in Mudtown for U&Alibi, as well as the third season of HBO's House of the Dragon. While Tom, 40, has experienced a meteoric rise in recent years, the actor, who shares two daughters with his partner, Alison Sudol, is mindful of balancing his career with his family life in Wales.

© Stefan Hill / Channel 4 Tom Cullen and Lola Petticrew in Trespasses

"Being a father is the greatest role I've ever had, and it's so painful to be away from my family when I have to work," Tom told Country & Townhouse in June. "I try to take jobs that mean that I get as much time with my family as possible. Especially while they're young. It happens so fast, and I don't want to miss a minute of it."

Who is Tom Cullen's famous partner?

Tom shares two daughters with his long-time girlfriend, American actress and singer Alison Sudol. Famed for her portrayal of Queenie Goldstein in all three films of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Washington-born star has also appeared in The Last Full Measure (2019) and Bonus Track (2023).

© Getty Images American actress and singer Alison Sudol is best known for appearing in the Fantastic Beasts franchise

As for her music career, Alison has released four studio albums and a live album. While she and Tom have yet to share the screen, they have collaborated in the past, with Tom writing and directing the music video for Alison's 2023 single, Come on Baby, in which she detailed their heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

Tom and Alison's family life

It is unknown when exactly Tom and Alison met; however, the couple share two daughters, aged four and two. Prior to dating, Alison had been in a relationship with Stranger Things star David Harbour from 2018 to 2019.

Clearly besotted with one another, Alison and Tom have shared sweet glimpses of their family life on Instagram. Commemorating Father's Day in June, Alison shared a photo of Tom holding one of their daughters. "Best thing I've ever done is have kids with you, @tom_cullen. Happy Father's Day to the love of my life, who brought me the little loves of my life. lucky lucky me, I say. Lucky, lucky me," she penned in the caption.

More recently, Tom returned the favour with a tribute to Alison, thanking her for "holding down the fort" while he was away shooting a project. "Missing this super Mumma so hard today," he began.

"The toughest thing about this job is the long stretches away from my family. I find myself looking at pictures at every opportunity, as if by seeing them, I can somehow be transported to them, but it just makes it harder. The ache to be in the chaos is too powerful. @alisonsudol is holding down the fort at home in stressful circumstances so that I can go and work. I'm a lucky man, and we have lucky children."

The couples' move to Wales

In October 2025, Tom revealed that he and Alison had left their home in London and moved to his native Wales. "It does feel really triumphant moving back, knowing that I can give my kids the space and autonomy I want them to have," hold told Anthem Magazine.

"The connection to nature is one of the best things about living in Wales. It's beautiful and epic and wild and very rugged. We go down to a beach on a Friday afternoon and have a swim. This weekend, we climbed some mountains. It's a good life. A simple life. I think maybe what will happen is that we'll move further and further into the countryside, into the wilderness."