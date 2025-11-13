See Nathan Fillion's former Castle co-star Stana Katic today as she announces big news

It's hard to believe it's been almost a decade since ABC's Castle came to an end after eight seasons, but the show's leading couple didn't hang up their acting shoes after it wrapped. While Nathan Fillion has been starring in The Rookie since 2018, Stana Katic, 47, has also been busy onscreen and off.

Now, she's sharing an exciting career update as she'll star in TV drama, Entangled, which follows a married couple who are deep-cover CIA officers. Viewers will be gripped as they juggle their spy and parenting duties while stationed abroad in one of the world’s most dangerous countries. It'll be an Absentia reunion for Stana as Entangled was created by Will Pascoe who served as executive producer on the Prime Video thriller.

© Photo: Getty Images Stana starred with Nathan on Castle

Deadline made the announcement before Stana shared it to social media. Fans immediately congratulated her on landing the new role with many marveling over her appearance, which hasn't changed since she was in Castle. "You look beautiful," wrote one, while others mirrored the statement with: "Stunning," and demanding to know her beauty secrets.

Stana's personal life

Away from her career, Stana is also a busy mom to her child, who she and her husband, Kris Brkljac, welcomed in 2022. The actress tied the knot with Kris back in 2015 at a private family monastery on the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. Stana shared a gorgeous photo of their hands wearing their wedding rings following the special day.

© Instagram Stana Katic and her husband Kris

© Getty Images Stana still looks the same

The pair have kept their relationship very private and rarely post on social media together. However, Stana has become more active on Instagram and TikTok in recent years and promotes her projects and her passions. She has a love for fitness, the outdoors and gardening. Perhaps one of the secrets to her glowing complexion is that she grows her own food.

Stana recently encouraged her followers to "come foreage with me," and explained "nature's gifts are everywhere." Stana was originally left "hurt" after she was written out of Castle in 2015 before the show was canceled. At the time she confessed she was "confused" over the way the show handled the situation, but utlimately "grateful," for the time she spent with the wonderful cast and crew. The show didn't go on to create a season nine.

Feud?

© Getty Images It was reported that Nathan and Stana had a feud

It was reported that Stana and her co-star, Nathan, were feuding, however, after Stana was written out, Nathan wrote a touching tribute. "Castle has been one of the greatest joys of my creative life... Stana has been my partner all this time, and I thank her for creating the character of Beckett who will live on for all of us as one of the greatest police officers on television. I wish her well and have no doubt she will succeed in everything she pursues. She will be missed."