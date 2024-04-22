Stana Katic: everything to know about star’s husband who stays out of the spotlight

Stana Katic has a huge fan base, and is perhaps best known for her role as the loveable Kate Beckett in the hit show Castle. Since the show ended in 2015, Stana has starred in several projects, but has also taken some time off to start a family with her husband, Kris Brkljač. Find out everything to know about Stana’s handsome husband here…

Kris is an Australian-born business efficiency consultant who also has an acting credit under his belt, having appeared in Stana’s 2017 movie, Lost in Florence, as a diner. The businessman doesn’t have a public social media account, and the pair kept their relationship very private - aside from the occasional posts by Stana to mark a special occasion on Instagram.

The actress tied the knot with Kris back in 2015 at a private family monastery on the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia. Stana shared a gorgeous photo of their hands wearing their wedding rings following the special day.

The couple welcomed their first child in winter 2021, with their representative confirming the happy news in 2023, telling Us Weekly: “They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family.”

Kate shared a post full of praise for her husband on Instagram, writing: “Happy Fathers Day to all the Pappys out there, but an especially Happy Pappy’s Day to my love. Best decision I ever made was joining forces with you. We love you and are so glad we get to share this life together. #Blessed.”

In her latest post featuring her husband, she marked their anniversary with a sweet snap of them stood against an amazing view, writing: “Every year is bigger & better than the one before. My adventure buddy, my best friend, my love: here’s to many more!”

As well as being a mom to her two-year-old, Stana has had a busy time, and is currently set to star in Murder in a Small Town as Zoe Strachan, she has also provided the voice of Wonder Woman in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth Parts one and two, as well as starring in the popular show Absentia, which concluded in 2020.

The actress left the show Castle back in 2015 after being written out ahead of a planned season nine, which was ultimately cancelled. Speaking to EW about the situation at the time, Stana said: “I'm actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending, but now, nearly two years later…I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it's not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network.

“It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful… I can't be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers' minds forever.”