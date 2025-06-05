Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, has the easiest beauty routine I've ever seen & these are the products she swears by
Sarah Jessica Parker beauty and makeup secrets© Getty Images

SJP's hair care, makeup, and skincare faves are an enviably short list

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
We're keeping an eye on Sarah Jessica Parker's beauty regime almost as much as her flawless fashion sense, so I was curious to know what the 60-year-old star loves when it comes to skin care and makeup.

Well, the & Just Like That star did make it a bit easier on us, once exclusively sharing with HELLO! some of the secrets behind her A-list glow (keep scrolling for more).

Sarah Jessica isn't one to gate keep, thankfully. She has long been revealing her go-to beauty products, and what I loved about it is that her routine is so simple - it's far more attainable than you would think.

In the HELLO! interview, the RoC brand ambassador talked about her attitude towards beauty, and how she believes in keeping it simple when it comes to her skincare. 

sarah jessica parker applying skincare© Instagram
Sarah Jessica Parker is a low maintenance woman

"Usually, I’ll do two things at most," she said. "Every now and then, I’ll add a third element." She added: "Simplicity and efficacy. I have great admiration for women who do nine steps in the morning and at night, but it’s something I don’t have the patience for. I don’t understand why we are asking that of women; all of our time is valuable."

Of course, we also love that Carrie-style glam she rocks for the red carpet with the help of acclaimed celebrity makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard who uses products from Merit to Charlotte Tilbury to amp up Sarah Jessica's looks.

With that in mind, I'm sharing both the beauty must-haves the Sex and the City icon told us about and some others that I tracked down.

sarah jessica parker beauty products roc ambassador© Instagram / @sarahjessicaparker

Her skincare essentials

The Sex and the City actress, who became an ambassador for RoC skincare in 2022, told us she loves the brand's anti-wrinkle Eye Cream $21 / £16, as well as the RoC Hydrate and Plump Daily SPF moisturizer, $32.99 / £18

"It is great when I’m working and for touch-ups after lunch. It’s so helpful for make-up artists because it moves beautifully and helps get everything behaving, and it contains sunscreen."

Another trick: "I use this old jade roller that someone gave me about 15 years ago," she told Vogue. "I like to stick it in the fridge while I’m waiting for the kettle to boil and then glide it over my face." (Shop a cheap jade roller for yourself on Amazon, if you'd like to try it out.)

In 2018 she also talked about a soothing moisturizer she has "used forever ": La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluide Soothing Moisturizer. 

Her everyday makeup

There's not much to Sarah Jessica's everyday makeup routine. She likes to keep things fresh and simple.  

Way back in 2016 she told HELLO! she loves Laura Mercier Caviar eye pencils, $33 / £15.  "I wear that five days out of seven and when I wash my face I don’t even care if I get it all off. Then I add a touch of concealer and maybe a clear lip gloss. I put on sunscreen most days when it’s sunny, but that really is it. I don’t wear mascara or base"

She confirmed she still loves the Caviar Stick - and still doesn't wear foundation - in 2023, telling Marie Claire: “I don’t even own [foundation]. I might have some concealers somewhere, but I typically don’t use them during the day. I prefer not to have anything on except for an eye.”

sarah jessica parker glamorous hair with curls and waves© GC Images

Her hair must-haves

"I don’t have curly hair," she once told Refinery 29. "I actually have very wavy hair. I think that people spend a lot of time trying to make it curly, but it’s actually very wavy. I don’t know how to blow my hair out, never have, didn’t care to learn, don’t have the time or the temperament. For me, I accept my hair as it is."

Sarah Jessica swears by her longtime hairstylist Serge Normant - the genius who created Meghan Markle's wedding day hairstyle - and has given shout-outs to his celebrity-loved products. Among her faves? Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Hair Spray, which is just what you need if you want her iconic full-bodied hairstyle.

She loves to wear her hair in a slicked back bun when she's off duty. "When I slick my hair back I use something called Tancho Stick, $11 / £12.98 that I’ve been using for maybe 15, 20 years," she told Allure. "It’s amazing. It has a smell like heaven. And one tube can last you three, four, five years."


Sarah jessica parker with makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard

Her red carpet glam

Of course SJP loves to keep things simple but let's face it - she's one of the most glam icons of modern times, so she has to amp up the glamour for the red carpet.

Her makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard has shared some of her go-tos for the & Just Like That star. 

Among the must-haves are some viral hits - like Merit's Viral Flush Balm Cream Blush, $30 / £26- Sarah Jessica has worn the shade Stockholm - and Charlotte Tilbury's Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand, $42 / £30. 

Sarah Jessica Parker's beauty philosophy 

sarah jessica parker met gala behind the scenes makeup

SJP's philosophy may be one of less is more, but that doesn't make it any less inspiring - in fact, it might even make it even more so for many. 

It shows that it's not imperative to have an overstuffed makeup bag or overly complicated skin care routine to feel beautiful. With her outlook, you don't need to splash on luxury beauty or feel like you need to keep up with the latest skincare or makeup trends every minute of the day on TikTok as part of your selfcare routine. The key is to only invest in the products you need to put your best face forward according to your own standards.

The fashion icon explained to Vogue UK why beauty takes a back seat to style in her book. "I think beauty is something everyone participates in," she said. "It’s about how you’re born and what you look like. But fashion is so much more under our control. 

"It’s about the choices we make everyday and it’s what makes you feel like you. I think you become more courageous in those choices with age. We spend a huge amount of time just wanting to be like everyone else because we just want to make connections. But it takes such a long time to learn that you can be your unique self and still have a community of people to count on. One day you’ll do something that just sticks, like mismatched heels. It’s a small gesture that will make everyone think, “Yep, that’s her”.

