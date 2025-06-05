Sarah Jessica Parker, 60, has the easiest beauty routine I've ever seen & these are the products she swears by

We're keeping an eye on Sarah Jessica Parker's beauty regime almost as much as her flawless fashion sense, so I was curious to know what the 60-year-old star loves when it comes to skin care and makeup.
Well, the & Just Like That star did make it a bit easier on us, once exclusively sharing with HELLO! some of the secrets behind her A-list glow (keep scrolling for more).
Sarah Jessica isn't one to gate keep, thankfully. She has long been revealing her go-to beauty products, and what I loved about it is that her routine is so simple - it's far more attainable than you would think.
- Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her go-to hair products, makeup and skin care must-haves - and it's not a long list.
- The And Just Like That star says she does "two things at most", occasionally adding a third element to her skin care routine.
- The 60-year-old icon swears by easy-to-use products like RoC Hydrate and Plump Daily SPF moisturizer, $32.99 / £18 and Tancho Tique Natural Hair Styling Stick, $11 / £12.98 for her hair.
In the HELLO! interview, the RoC brand ambassador talked about her attitude towards beauty, and how she believes in keeping it simple when it comes to her skincare.
"Usually, I’ll do two things at most," she said. "Every now and then, I’ll add a third element." She added: "Simplicity and efficacy. I have great admiration for women who do nine steps in the morning and at night, but it’s something I don’t have the patience for. I don’t understand why we are asking that of women; all of our time is valuable."
Of course, we also love that Carrie-style glam she rocks for the red carpet with the help of acclaimed celebrity makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard who uses products from Merit to Charlotte Tilbury to amp up Sarah Jessica's looks.
With that in mind, I'm sharing both the beauty must-haves the Sex and the City icon told us about and some others that I tracked down.
Sarah Jessica Parker's beauty philosophy
SJP's philosophy may be one of less is more, but that doesn't make it any less inspiring - in fact, it might even make it even more so for many.
It shows that it's not imperative to have an overstuffed makeup bag or overly complicated skin care routine to feel beautiful. With her outlook, you don't need to splash on luxury beauty or feel like you need to keep up with the latest skincare or makeup trends every minute of the day on TikTok as part of your selfcare routine. The key is to only invest in the products you need to put your best face forward according to your own standards.
The fashion icon explained to Vogue UK why beauty takes a back seat to style in her book. "I think beauty is something everyone participates in," she said. "It’s about how you’re born and what you look like. But fashion is so much more under our control.
"It’s about the choices we make everyday and it’s what makes you feel like you. I think you become more courageous in those choices with age. We spend a huge amount of time just wanting to be like everyone else because we just want to make connections. But it takes such a long time to learn that you can be your unique self and still have a community of people to count on. One day you’ll do something that just sticks, like mismatched heels. It’s a small gesture that will make everyone think, “Yep, that’s her”.