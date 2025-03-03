Demi Moore kept things graceful as she accepted her loss at the 97th Academy Awards for Best Actress.

The star, 62, was nominated for her career-defining performance in The Substance and was highly touted as a favorite to take home the prize.

However, when the moment came, previous year's winner Emma Stone announced that Best Actress went to none other than Mikey Madison.

The 25-year-old, who achieved her breakout with the independent comedy-drama Anora, was seen as Demi's biggest competition for the win.

Demi was seen remaining composed when Mikey was announced as the winner, and when the newly-minted Oscar awardee turned her attention to her fellow nominees, the two shared a tender moment.

When Mikey thanked the Ghost star, the camera turned to her and she looked emotional but nonetheless proud of her peer, with the pair having been extremely supportive of each other during their award season journey this past year.

Demi captured in the audience during the 97th Academy Awards as Mikey gave her speech

Demi kickstarted award season with a win at the Golden Globes, followed by a win at the Critics' Choice as well. Mikey overtook her with victory at the BAFTAs and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The mom-of-three then brought the competition back to a nail-biting finish with her most recent win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Another contender for the win was Fernanda Torres, who won a surprise Golden Globe as well and was part of Best Picture nominee and Best International Feature Film winner I'm Still Here.

The young star took home a well deserved Oscar for her performance in "Anora"

This award season has still proven to be a winning one for Demi, however, despite not taking home Oscar gold. Her performance and her narrative over the past few months have served to reinvigorate her career and she has gained newfound respect and admiration as a Hollywood icon.

The Substance did not go home empty handed though, taking home a well-deserved prize for Best Makeup and Hairstyling over the likes of Wicked, Nosferatu, Emilia Pérez and A Different Man.

Anora, on the other hand, had a glorious night at the Oscars, taking home a total of five prizes, including Best Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Director and the big one, Best Picture.

Mikey led "Anora" to its six wins at the ceremony, including Best Picture

Sean Baker alone took home four prizes as the film's producer, director, editor and writer, tying with Walt Disney for the most won by a single person in one night at the Oscars.

Emilia Pérez came into the ceremony with the most nominations, with 13, the second most of all time and the most for an international feature. It walked away with Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song for "El Mal."

The Brutalist was the runner-up behind Anora for number of wins tonight, taking home three prizes, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Cinematography and Best Original Score.

Demi and Mikey have forged a friendship while competing against each other this season

Dune: Part Two and Wicked also prevailed with two Oscars each, both in the technical categories, the former off of five nominations and the latter with ten.