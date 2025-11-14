BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty set to face formal investigation into bullying allegations – report

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty will reportedly face a formal investigation over allegations of bullying. According to The Sun, the presenter, who has appeared on the programme for over a decade, was allegedly under review before the broadcaster decided to take matters further, launching a full investigation into her conduct. In recent months, multiple outlets have stated that Naga, 50, was initially hit with bullying allegations in June, with BBC bosses speaking to her about two incidents in three years, including an inappropriate sexual remark that she made while taking an off-air break from her Radio 5 programme. HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Naga Munchetty is reportedly under investigation for bullying following a review

Meanwhile, Munchetty's co-host, Charlie Stayt, who has been a regular fixture on BBC Breakfast since 2006, is currently "under review". Following a tumultuous 2024, which saw the broadcaster dealing with several scandals, such as sexual misconduct allegations made against MasterChef host Gregg Wallace, and bullying claims against Strictly Come Dancing stars, Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice, the BBC has gone on to face further issues in 2025.

The BBC has faced several scandals

Back in June, it was announced that Richard Frediani, the editor of BBC Breakfast, would be taking an extended leave of absence from the show, following allegations of bullying. In the meantime, consultancy firm PwC had stepped in to examine the culture of the programme. While the BBC refrained from commenting on the matter, the news service reiterated that it takes "all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values".

Richard Frediani, the editor of BBC Breakfast, faced bullying allegations in June

An official statement added: "We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed." In September, Richard was reportedly cleared of all bullying allegations.

More recently, the BBC's Director General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness resigned from their respective positions last week. The pair announced their decisions to step down on Sunday, 9 November, after a heavily edited speech by US President Donald Trump was included in an episode of Panorama. Due to the fact that moments from the speech, which was given on 6 January 2021, were spliced together, it falsely appeared that Trump had told supporters that he would be storming the US Capitol alongside them.

With the BBC's impartiality called into question, Davie announced his resignation, noting that the BBC "is not perfect".

The BBC's Director General Tim Davie resigned last week

"We must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision," he said in a statement. "Overall, the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director-general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Likewise, Turness said: "In public life, leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear that recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."