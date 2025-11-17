General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening November 17 - November 21

General Hospital fans saw Rocco's legal issues take centre stage this past week, after the teen was arrested for breaking into Professor Dalton's lab and then framed for destruction of proprietary information. Despite Dante and Lulu's efforts to defend their son, he found himself in court, where further charges were brought against him as Dalton frames Rocco.Emma and Gio had originally planned to break into the lab to find evidence that Dalton was experimenting on animals, but Charlotte, Danny, and Rocco took on the mission instead, with Rocco sacrificing himself and getting caught by Dalton when he came back early to allow the others to escape.

Viewers also saw Gio telling Emma he wouldn't be able to live with himself if Rocco goes down for their plan, and Gio told Emma he would tell Dante and Lulu the truth. This week, however, Gio will "confide" in his grandfather Sonny – but what will Sonny do with this news? This is going to get even messier this week, as Dante – the new acting police commissioner – will "lose his temper". After holding it together and making sure no-one found out he had treated his son, Rocco, with preferential treatment, is the pressure getting to Dante?

© Disney Trina continues to feel guilt over the secret

Elsewhere, Willow's relationships came back into focus as she continued to grow closer to her ex-husband, Harrison Chase, much to the chagrin of Drew Cain, while Trina lashed out at Jordan, accusing Jordan of being the reason her parents are getting a divorce, and Carly was left shocked when Lucas told her he was moving in with Marco. Trina continues to feel guilt over the secret she holds that she and Kai destroyed evidence that would point the police towards Portia for the shooting of Drew; And this week she reveals that she "wants to confess," – which we're sure her family will not be happy to hear. Keep reading for spoilers of this coming week…

November 17 2025: Lulu confides in Carly

Britt and Emma face off. Lulu confides in Carly. Trina wants to confess. Alexis confers with Felicia. Dante loses his temper.

© Disney via Getty Images Dominic Zamprogna in General Hospital

November 18 2025: Dante opens up to Lulu

Jason offers an apology. Dante opens up to Lulu. Sidwell is left fuming. Britt issues an ultimatum. Brennan questions Carly.

November 19 2025: Nathan provides an ear to Lulu

The election results are in. Alexis briefs Jason. Emma is outraged. Vaughn summons Josslyn. Nathan provides an ear to Lulu.

November 20 2025: Lucas and Marco dine with Ava.

Laura makes a shocking discovery. Britt is shaken. Lucas and Marco dine with Ava. Michael introduces Jacinda to Sonny. Chase furthers his investigation.

© Disney via Getty Images Chase furthers his investigation this week

November 21 2025: Chase has news for Alexis

Michael pays peacemaker. Chase has news for Alexis. Marco makes a big decision. Gio confides in Sonny. Jason grills Britt.