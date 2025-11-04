Exclusive: Slow Horses star reflects on the season 5 finale and teases 'fun' shake-up for next season

Slow Horses tore back onto our screens this autumn, and with the finale airing on 29 October, viewers were left reeling from the revelation that Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) has finally achieved what she always wanted: sitting as head of First Desk at MI5. The five-season show – based on Mick Herron's bestselling book series and already renewed for two more seasons – follows a dysfunctional team of MI5 misfits, including Jack Lowden's River and Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, who have been packed off to Slough House after career-ending slip-ups. With a sixth season on the way, we spoke to Christopher Chung, who plays Roddy, about what fans can expect next.
Christopher Chung plays Roddy
Christopher Chung teases 'fun' next series
Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala – an event in London that works to improve the lives of children, women and families in need – Christopher reflected on Roddy's journey over the last series.
"What's been really lovely about it is that with this season, it's really managed to raise a bit of my profile that I'm able to lend my voice to something like this. Whereas before, it's nice to go to things that you're just like, 'Oh well, what kind of value do I bring to it?' And now I can help raise awareness to something like this, which is great."
Ruth Bradley stars across from Christopher
As for what's in store for the next instalment, Christopher added: "What's next for my character? Oh, see that's embargoed… I think going into the next season, there's definitely a lot of crossover from where we leave it in season five. Taverner ends up becoming First Desk, is a really fun thing to see play out in season six.
"Roddy may or may not have learned a little bit from his past transgressions in season five, so he might be a little bit more holistic and spiritual about things going forward, having learned from what happened with him and his girlfriend. So a couple of little teasers there for you."
Diana is set to take full control next season
What to expect for Slow Horses season 6
While Diana and Lamb agreed to stay out of each other's way at the end of last season, the teaser trailer suggests things are far from peaceful as Diana begins to steer the ship at the Park.
According to the synopsis, season six "sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge."
As well as power changes on screen, season six will also see a shift behind the scenes, with showrunner Will Smith departing and Gaby Chiappe stepping in as head writer. The new instalment will also be the first to adapt two of Mick Herron's novels: Joe Country (2019) and Slough House (2021).
You may also like
Sir Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden are set to return
Who will star in Slow Horses season 6?
While Apple TV has not officially announced a full cast list, the teaser confirms the return of many staple characters, including Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte and Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe. Another familiar face featured in the trailer is River's father, Frank Harkness, played by Hugo Weaving.
As for potential new characters, the trailer teases the addition of Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) and Lenny Rush (A Woman of Substance).
The countdown to season 6 begins…
When will Slow Horses season 6 air?
With filming for season six now in post-production, fans are already clamouring for news of its release. Apple TV has yet to confirm a date, but each season has dropped in the autumn since the show's debut, so it's safe to expect it back in autumn 2026. Season seven, which has already been announced, began filming in late October 2025.
Slow Horses seasons one to five are available to watch on Apple TV.