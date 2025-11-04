Exclusive: Slow Horses star reflects on the season 5 finale and teases 'fun' shake-up for next season

Christopher Chung plays Roddy

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala – an event in London that works to improve the lives of children, women and families in need – Christopher reflected on Roddy's journey over the last series.

"What's been really lovely about it is that with this season, it's really managed to raise a bit of my profile that I'm able to lend my voice to something like this. Whereas before, it's nice to go to things that you're just like, 'Oh well, what kind of value do I bring to it?' And now I can help raise awareness to something like this, which is great."