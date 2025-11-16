How much do the I'm a Celebrity stars get paid?

The time has come for us to head back Down Under to the familiar sights of the Jungle for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. A firm ITV favourite since it first aired in 2002, the hit reality show – hosted by the brilliant Ant and Dec – sees a group of celebrities swap their lives of luxury for the wild terrain of Australia's Springbrook National Park, near the Gold Coast. Once there, they take on the infamous Bushtucker Trials in a bid to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

This year's line-up promises entertainment aplenty, featuring journalist Ruby Wax, Loose Women's Kelly Brook, pop legend Martin Kemp, TV personality Jack Osbourne, Emmerdale's Lisa Riley, comedian Angryginge, radio presenter Eddie Kadi, broadcaster Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty. And while the stars battle creepy crawlies and stomach-churning eating challenges, you might be wondering: how much are they getting paid? Here's a look at the fees some of this year's celebrities could be taking home…

© ITV Coleen is the highest-paid celeb to date How much do I'm a Celebrity contestants get paid? While there has never been an official announcement about how much all the stars get paid, there have been reports of some eye-watering fees over the years – and some would say it's well worth braving a few weeks in the Jungle. According to The Independent, TV personality Coleen Rooney was reportedly paid more than £1.5 million for her appearance last year – the biggest fee to date. Meanwhile, Reform MP Nigel Farage was paid a fixed £1.5 million, and presenter Noel Edmonds earned £600,000 for his week-long stint in 2019.

WATCH: The trailer for I'm A Celeb 2025

© ITV/Shutterstock Danny Jones was crowned King of the Jungle in 2024 Next on the list are TV personality Caitlyn Jenner and former England manager Harry Redknapp, who both reportedly took home £500,000 for their appearances in 2019 and 2018 respectively. Then there's Mo Farah, whose 2020 appearance earned him £300,000, while Vernon Kay's stint the same year reportedly brought in £250,000. In 2024, McFly guitarist Danny Jones – who went on to become King of the Jungle – is estimated to have earned between £150,000 and £200,000, while presenter Richard Madeley picked up £200,000 in 2022.

© ITV The 2025 line-up Based on those figures, it's likely that this year's biggest names – such as Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax – could be among the highest earners, potentially commanding fees in the hundreds of thousands. Meanwhile, newer faces like Angryginge or Eddie Kadi are expected to earn less but stand to benefit most from the show's huge exposure. Some of the lesser-known celebrities are said to have earned around £50,000 in past years, relying more on the platform to boost their profiles than on the pay cheque itself.

© Photo: ITV Olivia Attwood was forced to leave in 2022 on medical grounds Are there rules to be in I'm a Celebrity? While it's never been confirmed by ITV, some media outlets have reported that celebrities are required to stay in the Jungle for at least 72 hours to receive their full fee. This means that stars such as Olivia Attwood, Freddie Starr and Jack Maynard – who all left after 48 hours – may have received a reduced payment if reports are to be believed.

© ITV Ant and Dec present the long-running show How else do I'm a Celeb contestants earn money? While salaries vary, the show's ability to raise a contestant's public profile can often prove more lucrative than the fee itself. Riannon Palmer, founder and managing director of PR agency Lem-uhn, explains: "I'm a Celebrity has become a real springboard for talent. Beyond the initial fee, the real value comes from the visibility. Overnight, campmates are reintroduced to millions of viewers in a setting that lets their personality shine through, which is something traditional roles or social media don't always capture. "We see this pattern time and time again. Take Alan Carr on The Traitors, his recent appearance reminded Brits exactly why they love him, and suddenly, he's back at the front of the nation's hearts. I wouldn't be surprised if he's now at the top of Strictly Come Dancing producers' lists for the next presenter, or if his Chatty Man show ends up making a comeback.

© ITV Angry Ginge is set to appeal to a whole new audience "In I'm a Celeb, someone like Angryginge is probably completely new to the majority of viewers. This is his moment to beam into people's living rooms every night for three weeks and connect with a much wider audience beyond social media. At the same time, stars like Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax can remind the nation why they fell in love with them in the first place. That combination of nostalgia and discovery is incredibly powerful. "For many celebrities, the show becomes a rebrand – a chance to shift public perception, remind people what they loved about them, or reveal a new side entirely. That relatability often leads to a surge in public interest, stronger social followings and, ultimately, commercial opportunities. In that sense, the long-term career value can far outweigh the initial payment."

How much are the 2025 cast being paid?

On Friday, a new report published by The Sun claimed to know the leaked salaries of the 2025 cast. Rapper Aitch is reportedly banking the biggest cheque, taking home £250,000, with Jack Osbourne following suit with an alleged fee of £200,000. Influencer AngryGinge is supposedly being paid £100,000, as is ex-Lioness Alex Scott.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp is reportedly being paid £95,000, with actresses Ruby Wax, Lisa Riley and Shona McGarty also said to be getting £95,000. Finally, Loose Women star Kelly Brook is thought to have been paid £80,000, while comedian Eddie Kadi has the lowest fee on the list, taking home an alleged £75,000.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV on Sunday 16 November at 9pm.