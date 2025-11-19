Happy Valley star's 'explosive' Netflix spy thriller series is returning for season 2

Ring the alarm! Netflix's hit spy thriller series Black Doves is returning for a season two – and we can't wait for this one to air.

Starring Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire and The Woman in Cabin 10's Keira Knightley, the story returns to the dark undercover world of London, where Knightley's character Helen leaks state secrets to the covert organisation known as the Black Doves.

The new season is directed by Julian Farino (Amadeus, Giri/Haji) and Kieron Hawkes (Red Eye, Fortitude), and brings several new cast members into the fold, including One Day star Ambika Mod and Scream's Neve Campbell.

Black Doves not only boasts an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also features a stellar two-hand performance from Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw. If you haven't caught up yet, take this as your sign to binge season one before the new chapter arrives. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the next chapter…

WATCH: Black Doves Season 1 trailer

Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw in Black Doves What is Black Doves season 2 about? Season two picks up after the dramatic events of season one, which saw the death of Helen's lover, Jason. Working alongside her friend and assassin Sam, she begins to uncover a wider conspiracy surrounding what happened to him. This time Helen's situation is even more precarious. With her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan) preparing to become prime minister, she finds herself walking an increasingly treacherous line. According to Netflix's Tudum, the synopsis continues: "As Helen's enigmatic handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw).

© Stefania Rosini/Netflix Ben Whishaw plays Sam "The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. "With all the explosive wit of season one, Helen and Sam's mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves."

© Netflix Keira Knightley leads the stacked cast Who stars in Black Doves season 2? Keira Knightley (The Woman in Cabin 10) returns as double-life spy Helen, while Ben Whishaw (Skyfall) once again plays assassin Sam. They are joined by Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Kathryn Hunter (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) and Ella Lily Hyland (Towards Zero). The cast also includes Gabrielle Creevy (The Guest), Agnes O'Casey (Small Things Like These) and Molly Chesworth (Call the Midwife).



© Getty Neve Campbell and Ambika Mod are joining for season 2 Who joins the cast? Season two also welcomes a number of exciting new faces, including Ambika Mod (One Day), Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth), Sam Riley (Firebrand), Neve Campbell (Scream, The Lincoln Lawyer), Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Goran Kostic (Canary Black, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Samuel Barnett (Lee).



© Stefania Rosini/Netflix Sarah Lancashire plays Mrs. Reed What has the Black Doves creator said about season 2? Joe Barton, the show's writer, creator and executive producer, told Netflix: "I couldn't be more excited to delve back into the world of our murderous little spy family. "To have so many [members] of our amazing cast returning and also being able to add some of my absolute favorite actors into the mix is such a great joy. Downing Street will never be the same."

While the Black Doves season two release date is yet to be announced, filming has officially commenced, so we can expect to see the new instalment hit screens sometime next year.