Netflix's 'twisty' thriller with The Gentleman and Vera stars looks incredible

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, and it looks seriously stressful. Keira Knightley stars as journalist Lo Blacklock, who is sent aboard a luxury travel yacht for an assignment when she witnesses a passenger thrown overboard late at night. But when she's told that it didn't happen, with all passengers and crew accounted for, Lo is "determined to uncover what happened to this mysterious woman even at the risk of her own life," according to a synopsis from Tudum, which continues: "What was supposed to be a cushy assignment for work turns into a twisty and thrilling excursion on the high seas."

I couldn't be more excited for this one. Not only is it based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel, but credited as a producer is Debra Hayward, who has previously worked on 2011's Cold War spy film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the critically acclaimed 2007 film Atonement, so it's safe to say viewers are in good hands!

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Keira Knightley stars as Lo in The Woman in Cabin 10

The trailer gives a glimpse at Keira's Lo refusing to give in, as well as Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends) as the superyacht's wealthy owner, Richard Bullmer, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) as gossipy Heidi, Kaya Scodelario (Skins) as influencer Grace, Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen) as media fortune heir Adam, and David Ajala (Supergirl) as Lo's photographer ally Ben.

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Hannah Waddingham as Heidi and David Morrissey as Thomas

Other cast members include Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface), David Morrissey (Sherwood) and Paul Kaye (Vera).

The Woman in Cabin 10 arrives on Netflix on October 10.