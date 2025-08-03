I'm a Film Editor – and this thriller is on my must-watch list

Thrillers are without a doubt my favourite genre as a Film Editor, and a great one will keep audiences guessing with a fast-paced and compelling storyline that builds to a satisfying climax, all while invoking a blend of suspense, excitement and anticipation.

Some of the best films ever made are thrillers. From David Fincher's Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman-starring film Seven, to Jonathan Demme's Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs, and the neo-noir mystery Mulholland Drive, the genre has produced an endless list of critically acclaimed films over the years – and another corker could be about to hit our screens.

Netflix has shared a first look at its upcoming film, The Woman in Cabin 10 – and I am really excited about this one. Not only is the film based on a bestselling novel, but it also boasts a stellar cast led by Oscar nominee Keira Knightley and takes place in a unique and intriguing setting: a luxury yacht, where a journalist witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard.

Plus, listed as a producer on the film is Debra Hayward, whose previous credits include 2011's Cold War spy film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the critically acclaimed 2007 film Atonement - so viewers are in safe hands with this one.

WATCH: Have you seen Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy? See the trailer

HELLO's Senior Online Reporter and Editor of the pop culture website, Small Screen, Edward Lauder, said: "Keira Knightley has been going through something of a renaissance over the past few months. I loved her in Black Doves on Netflix, and The Woman in Cabin 10 seems to be yet another winner for her. I love thrillers, and Keira Knightley is just brilliant in pretty much everything she’s in. I would say that this thriller is a must-watch for 2025!"

Keep reading for all you need to know about the series.

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 about?

Based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel of the same name, which is said to be reminiscent of Agatha Christie's works, the film is set on a luxury yacht, where a journalist finds herself embroiled in a deadly mystery.

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Keira Knightley stars in The Woman in Cabin 10

The synopsis reads: "While on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger."

Meet the star-studded cast

Keira Knightley (Black Doves, Pride and Prejudice) leads the cast of the thriller.

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Hannah Waddingham and David Morrissey star in the thriller

She's joined by a stacked cast, including Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, The Hurt Locker), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, The Fall Guy), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight), Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker), Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, Lovesick), and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood).

Other cast members include Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones), Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter), Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Skins), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Misbehaviour), John Macmillan (House of the Dragon, The Burning Girls), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London, Chloe), and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters.

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix David Ajala as Ben in The Woman in Cabin 10

When will The Woman in Cabin 10 be released?

The thriller comes to Netflix on October 10.