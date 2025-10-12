Netflix viewers left divided over 'chilling' psychological thriller storming the charts

Netflix viewers have been left divided over the streamer's chilling new psychological thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, starring Keira Knightley. After landing on Netflix on Friday 10 October, The Woman in Cabin 10 has been storming the charts ever since – and is currently claiming the top spot for films worldwide. But while the new thriller had some fans hooked, others have been left disappointed. Based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel of the same name, the 90-minute film follows journalist Lo, who uncovers a "sinister" mystery when she witnesses someone go overboard on a lavish superyacht, only to be told that she must have dreamed it.

Ahead of its release, HELLO!'s acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I couldn't be more excited for this one. Not only is it based on Ruth Ware's bestselling novel, but credited as a producer is Debra Hayward, who has previously worked on 2011's Cold War spy film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and the critically acclaimed 2007 film Atonement." Read on to find out what viewers made of the new thriller…

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Keira Knightley plays Lo and Guy Pearce is Bullmer Netflix viewers were left divided Despite storming the charts and claiming the top spot of most-watched films worldwide over the weekend, viewers have been left divided by the mysterious thriller. "Keira Knightley is fantastic in The Woman in Cabin 10 – unfortunately, not much else is," said one viewer. "The book didn’t translate well to a 90-minute film. Perhaps a limited series would’ve been better to build out the supporting characters, but props to Keira for her effort." A second person added: "A solid premise and a gorgeous cast, but this adaptation felt like it missed the mark. They smoothed out the book's best parts – the main character's genuine unreliability and the claustrophobic dread – in favour of a more generic thriller. It looks great, but the plot got too loose and a little ridiculous by the end."

WATCH: The Woman In Cabin 10 Official Trailer

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Hannah Waddingham plays Heidi and David Morrissey plays Thomas However, some viewers hailed the film "amazing" and "gripping", saying it: "Kept us interested from beginning to end." "Just finished watching The Woman in Cabin 10 – what a thriller!!! Hooked from start to finish," said one person, while another added: "I have no idea why the reviews are largely negative. I read the book AND enjoyed the movie adaptation. It’s highly entertaining and Keira Knightley is fun to watch. Check it out and decide for yourself."

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Daniel Ings stars opposite Keira as Adam The Woman in Cabin 10 Rotten Tomatoes score While viewers were left divided, it seems critics were aligned, as the film has currently achieved a disappointing 27% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its two-star review, The Guardian wrote: "It sounds fun on the face of it, and the sheer silliness of the situation almost keeps it afloat, but the cardboard quality of the drama gets soggy." Meanwhile, The Independent called it an "Agatha Christie for people with limited attention spans," while The Telegraph penned: "While it doesn’t totally capsize, this thing tries to play Cluedo on a boat with too many cards missing."

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Kaya Scodelario also features as Grace What is The Woman in Cabin 10 about? The synopsis reads: "While on a luxury yacht for a travel assignment, a journalist witnesses a passenger tossed overboard late one night, only to be told that she must have dreamed it, as all passengers are accounted for. Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger."

© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix David Ajala plays photographer Adam Who stars in The Woman in Cabin 10? Despite its mixed reception, the film boasts a star-studded cast, led by Keira Knightley (Black Doves, Pride and Prejudice). She's joined by Guy Pearce (The Brutalist, The Hurt Locker), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, The Fall Guy), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery, The Dark Knight), Gitte Witt (Cadaver, The Sleepwalker), Art Malik (The Little Mermaid, Disclaimer), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen, Lovesick) and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead, Sherwood).



© Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix Art Malik and Amanda Collin Rounding out the ensemble are Paul Kaye (The Stranger, Game of Thrones), Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Head Hunter), Kaya Scodelario (The Gentlemen, Skins), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Force Majeure), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Misbehaviour), John Macmillan (House of the Dragon, The Burning Girls), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London, Chloe) and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters.



The Woman in Cabin 10 is available to watch on Netflix now.