Declan Donnelly's famous ex-partners before marriage to wife Ali Astall

Since 2015, Declan Donnelly has been happily married to his wife Ali Astall, who worked as Dec's manager for over ten years before their love story began. The couple are doting parents to two children: a daughter called Isla Elizabeth Anne Donnelly, who arrived in September 2018, and a son called Jack Anthony Alphonsus Donnelly, whom they welcomed in July 2022.

But did you know that before his romance with Ali, the I'm A Celebrity star was linked to some famous faces? Keep reading to find out about Dec's ex-girlfriends before settling down with his wife.

Clare Buckfield

For 11 years, Dec dated actress Clare Buckfield, known for her roles in Grange Hill and the BBC sitcom 2point4 Children. Their relationship spanned Dec's major rise to fame, from Byker Grove to SM:TV Live and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

The pair, who first met when they were teenagers, split in 2003. A statement issued by Dec's agent at the time read: "Over the last year, Claire and Dec have spent a lot of time apart due to work commitments. While they remain firm friends, they've decided to part and give themselves time and space. They confirm that no other parties are involved on either side."

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Dec and Clare met when they were teenagers

After their split, Dec was linked to stars including TV presenter Sarah Cawood and Sky presenter Diana Stewart.

Georgie Thompson

Dec began dating Sky Sports presenter Georgie Thompson in 2009. Their relationship lasted for two years.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Dec and Georgie dated for two years

Speaking to The Mirror about their split, Georgie said that although the breakup was "tough", she and Dec remained good friends. "At the moment, the party line is that we're really good friends and really support each other. But it's been tough, it's really tough," she said at the time. "It's a really hard thing to live out a painful break-up when you're in the public eye. It hurts but we have to be grown-up."

While Georgie was a prominent face on Sky Sports and was also a regular panellist on the Sky 1 show, A League of Their Own, Dec had established himself as a household name, making their breakup headline worthy.

Ashley Roberts

Dec made no secret of his crush on Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts when she appeared as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity in 2012, and even joked that confessing his feelings on air could be a "career-ending moment".

After the show ended, Ashley hinted that their friendship could be something more. She told The Mirror: "We're trying to keep it out of the public eye. We're just getting to know each other. We're having fun, but I'm single. I love both those guys."

© WireImage Dec and Ashley sparked romance rumours after her appearance on I'm A Celebrity

However, the singer, who went on to host the Ant vs Dec segment on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway for three years, later insisted that the pair were just friends. "I know everyone was hoping we were together, but he is just a friend," she said, adding: "I love both those boys so much. We have so much fun together."

Find love with Ali

Dec and Ali's relationship was professional at first, as Ali worked as his manager for over a decade. Dec previously admitted they would go out for dinner on Valentine's Day together when they were both single.

© Shutterstock Ali worked as Dec's manager for ten years before their love story began

In 2013, the pair officially confirmed their relationship after managing to keep their romance under wraps for a little while. Dec admitted to finding the transition "a little strange because we've had a working relationship for so long."

The following year, the TV star popped the question while the couple were in Australia for I'm A Celebrity. They married on August 1, 2015, in Newcastle, with Dec's best friend Ant McPartlin serving as best man.