Ant and Dec shared a cheeky snap of them tuning into a Newcastle football game while the I'm A Celebrity adverts rolled on Friday.

Even with just a few minutes to spare, they couldn't resist watching the beautiful game. Shunning alternative ITV channels, the cheeky duo opted for a sports channel to catch up on their beloved home team, Newcastle.

The boys sat with their scripts in front of them and while Ant was transfixed on the screen, Dec shared a telling smile to the camera. They captioned the picture: "From one new castle to another #NUFC"

One user wrote: "Wouldn't expect anything less" and another said: "I knew you would be watching." It appears their loyal Instagram following of 4.2million people know their dedication to their team all too well. Celebrities joined in to like the image, including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Gino D'Acampo.

Hollie Arnold MBE was the first person to leave this year's I'm A Celebrity

On Friday, they said goodbye to the castle's first evictee, Hollie Arnold MBE and the campmates were seriously sad about her departure.

Some Twitter talk has suggested that this year's castle is much easier for the celebrities than the usual setting of the jungle, but Ant and Dec have opened up about the new camp conditions on The Daily Drop, and admitted that the campmates are struggling with how cold it is.

The ruins of Gwrych Castle have been a fascinating backdrop for the show. It is rumoured the place is haunted, and some visitors have reported feeling the presence of the old gamekeeper, a distressed dairymaid, and other household staff. More notably, it is said that the dark spirit of the Countess' tyrannical husband, the Earl of Dundonald, still stalks the castle.

