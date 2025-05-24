Declan Donnelly's low-key family life where neighbours are 'too posh'

Declan Donnelly, 49, has lived in his £7 million Chiswick property for 19 years now, and since acquiring the house, he's moved his wife Ali Astall in and welcomed two children, Isla and Jack.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about the area, the Britain's Got Talent presenter revealed he believes his neighbours are "too posh".

Quizzed if he got bothered by fans near his home, Declan replied: "No, we don't get mobbed in Chiswick. People are far too posh to let on that they know who we are. We are blessed to have some very nice friends, and we're part of a gang, and they never treat us like, 'Oooo, wow they're famous'."

The presenter shared a rare look inside his amazing home gym during the coronavirus lockdown. The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club showcased on the walls.

© Photo: Instagram Declan pictured in his home gym

Room for improvement

In 2023, Dec snapped up a multi-million neighbouring property to his beloved family home and then applied for planning permission to extend it at the side and rear.

It is unknown if the two properties will be connected or if they will remain neighbouring residences. Either way, Declan's West London estate is incredibly impressive.

Before becoming a father, Dec told The Sun: "I built the house to eventually have a family in. Two would be good. That's still my intention, but who knows when it'll be." And it looks like his dreams have come true!

© Jeff Spicer, Getty Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall have two children together

Opening up about fatherhood, Dec wrote in the TV duo's book, Once Upon a Tyne: "Becoming a dad has completely transformed me.

"At first, like all expectant parents, I didn't truly understand how much it was going to change me. I just thought it was another little person coming to live in the house...

"It opened up a whole other side to me, a side I didn't know existed. I felt a love that I didn't realise it was possible to feel."

Farewell Ant

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly used to be neighbours

Co-star Ant McPartlin used to live on the same street as his pal Dec, just three doors away, but after his divorce from Lisa Armstrong, he moved away.

The I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here presenter now resides in a £6 million home in Wimbledon with his current wife Anne-Marie Corbett.